Church profile: 2|42 Community Church in Monroe
Church: 2|42 Community Church
Address: 925 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe
Denomination: Non-denominational
Approximate membership: About 210 attend
Pastors: Andy Mullikin, campus pastor; Rachel Adkins, children's pastor; Sarah St. Andre, students' pastor; Nate Jones, worship pastor; Sean Myers, productions director
Service times: 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays
Ministries: "We offer small groups, serve opportunities, kids and students (high school and middle school) events and a ton of free events," Pastor Mullikin said.
Social media: https://www.facebook.com/242Community.monroe
Website: https://242community.com/monroe
Phone number: (734) 636-0693
Interesting facts: "We are one of seven 2|42 campuses, we are a simple, fun, family-friendly church. Our mission is to help people take next steps with God," Pastor Mullikin said. "We have biblical teaching that are practical and engaging, some of the best worship in Monroe and an amazingly warm community of people."
Comments / 0