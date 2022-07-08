ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church profile: 2|42 Community Church in Monroe

 3 days ago
Church: 2|42 Community Church

Address: 925 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe

Denomination: Non-denominational

Approximate membership: About 210 attend

Pastors: Andy Mullikin, campus pastor; Rachel Adkins, children's pastor; Sarah St. Andre, students' pastor; Nate Jones, worship pastor; Sean Myers, productions director

Service times: 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays

Ministries: "We offer small groups, serve opportunities, kids and students (high school and middle school) events and a ton of free events," Pastor Mullikin said.

Social media: https://www.facebook.com/242Community.monroe

Website: https://242community.com/monroe

Phone number: (734) 636-0693

Interesting facts: "We are one of seven 2|42 campuses, we are a simple, fun, family-friendly church. Our mission is to help people take next steps with God," Pastor Mullikin said. "We have biblical teaching that are practical and engaging, some of the best worship in Monroe and an amazingly warm community of people."

ClickOnDetroit.com

Community reacts after 2 children shot in Detroit on Sunday

It was a busy Sunday for the Detroit Police Department after two children were victimized in separate shootings, one of which was fatal. “That’s wild,” said Christopher Felder, who lives nearby. “That’s a whole bunch, all of this in one day.”. The first incident involved a...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Lavender Harvest Festival is this Saturday in Milan

MILAN, Michigan (WTVG) - It’s going to be a beautiful weekend across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, so how about enjoying it at a lavender festival?. Walking around the farm, it almost looks like something out of a movie. The beautiful fields of purple and the aroma of lavender fills the air just outside of Milan, Michigan.
MILAN, MI
MLive

House described as ‘total loss’ after fire near Jackson

JACKSON, MI – A Jackson-area home is being described as a “total loss” after a residential house fire that started Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the house fire at 4:11 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at 5000 Bennett Road in Jackson, Parma-Sandstone Fire Department officials told MLive. All...
JACKSON, MI
Tracy Stengel

Dee Ann Warner’s Brother Describes What Dale Warner and Law Enforcement Did When His Sister Disappeared

Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. In Tecumseh, Michigan, 4 adults and one child are missing their mother. Six children want their Nana back. A brother mourns his sister. Many people wish their sassy, loyal friend was still here. The community wants justice for Dee Ann Warner, the 52-year-old businesswoman who disappeared over a year ago. Without a trace.
TECUMSEH, MI
