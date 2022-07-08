ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron Police Department removes blue lights from Stubbs Justice Center windows

By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
The Akron Police Department has removed a strand of blue lights from the windows of the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center amid protests over the police killing of Jayland Walker.

A spokesperson for the police department said the lights have been up for about 18 months as part of a statewide "Light Ohio Blue" campaign in support of law enforcement, but they've been taken down "out of sensitivity for the moment."

“A decision was made to take it down out of sensitivity and respect for the unique circumstances that we’re facing," said Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller, the department's public information officer.

Walker, 25, was shot and killed by Akron police officers June 27. On July 3, the department released body-worn camera footage of the chase and subsequent shooting of Walker.

The release of the videos sparked protests in Akron, bringing a night of escalated police response as some people broke windows and set dumpster fires during protests downtown. The escalation came after several days of peaceful protests, including a full day of marches after police released the body camera footage.

The night of July 3, a line of blue lights was visible in eight windows of the Stubbs Justice Center, which houses the Akron Police Department.

The lights incensed the protesters. Law enforcement, along with supporters of law enforcement, often use the "thin blue line" or blue lights in general as a symbol.

Some took it as a public show of support for the eight officers who fired at Walker in the face of the protesters below on High Street.

Miller said the lights — which he said were put up about 18 months ago and have been on every night since then — were removed Monday afternoon.

"We apologize for any confusion in whatever message that relayed," Miller said. "The senders are responsible for the message...I don't put any angst or onus on anyone that had whatever opinion about it, but we certainly want to respect those sentiments as we get through this difficult time.”

Light Ohio Blue campaign

According to its website, the Light Ohio Blue campaign is meant to "honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty" and "show support to the currently serving law enforcement personnel who protect our communities throughout our great state."

The campaign started as Light Central Ohio Blue in 2016, but it's been a statewide campaign for four years.

The official Light Ohio Blue Week starts on May 15, which is National Peace Officers Memorial Day, taking place during the same week as National Police Week. President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating the day and week in 1962.

This year, Light Ohio Blue Week was from May 15-22.

'It's only inflaming the situation'

Akron resident Dave Goddard said he called the Akron Police Department's non-emergency line Monday afternoon after seeing media reports about the lights.

"It seemed to me as if this was a provocative and very unhelpful step on the part of the police department to illuminate that blue line," he said. "So in an effort to try and make a respectful request of the city to please stop doing that, we called the police public service line, not the emergency line, and asked them if they could please turn that off."

Goddard said he doesn't know whom he spoke with during the two-minute call, but the person "basically said there was nothing that they could do about it, and before the conversation even got very far, I was hung up on."

“I think it's the wrong message to be sending," Goddard said of the lights. "I think that it has nothing to do with the case at hand and is merely provoking people on the streets to get even angrier. It’s doing nothing to move the case forward. It's only inflaming the situation.”

Contact Beacon Journal reporter Emily Mills at emills@thebeaconjournal.com and on Twitter @EmilyMills818.

Comments / 23

MelN
3d ago

Back the Blue who put their lives on the line daily, they too like to return home at the end of their shifts. Teach Comply

Reply(9)
8
Oracle Of Delphi
3d ago

Akron back to Sawyer has a poor history of supporting the police department.

Reply(2)
8
 

