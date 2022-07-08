ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Letters: University of Akron professors' win shows power of unions; diners protest fees

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zd8iJ_0gYk1RZy00

Unions give workers a voice

The June 16 article “UA faculty win back jobs” is a reminder for working men and women that without a union, an employee is an “employee at will.” Professors Sue Ramlo and Robin Pritchard are but two examples of what can happen even with a union. They persisted and their union, the American Association of University Professors (Akron-AAUP), protected their jobs. They convinced two neutral arbitrators that their firing by UA was unjustified. UA has been ordered to reinstate both at rank, to pay their back wages and lost benefits. This should be a wake-up call and a reminder that when we work together we have a voice.

Note that until 1992 all eligible retired faculty were entitled to university paid health care coverage for their spouse and dependents. This was considered by faculty a contractual benefit prior to unionization and in 2019 the administration unilaterally and without consultation eliminated it entirely. There was no huge outcry — in fact no outcry at all — except by a few retired faculty. Retired faculty had no union voice. So how much did it save UA to cut this long-standing benefit for eligible retired faculty? Who knows? Facts were never presented. I suspect they did it because they could. Sad — is it not? After dedicating your professional life to UA, the administration unilaterally and unjustifiably canceled a long-promised health benefit for eligible retired faculty.

Michael J. Jalbert, Akron

Restaurants take another bite out of wallet

My wife and I have recently noticed that some restaurants are charging between 2.5% and 4% for the privilege of using our credit card to pay for our meal. This has to be the worst idea to come along since I licked a frozen lamppost when I was a kid.

For years, we have been brainwashed to use our credit cards in lieu of paying cash, and at 70 years old, I rarely carry more than $20 on me for services like parking and other incidentals that require cash. Frankly, I feel that it’s not safe for me to carry more than that.

What’s puzzling about this new trend is that absorbing merchant service costs has always been a cost of doing business. Do they think I would even notice or care if they added 25 cents to their $10 hamburger? What’s next, a surcharge for the meat?

According to Credit Karma, the average credit card debt in Ohio is $5,612 with an average interest rate nationally of 14.56%. For a restaurant, or any other business for that matter, to add a surcharge on top of that is outrageous and simply just usurious.

These businesses clearly, have no compassion for what people are going through with inflation attacking their disposable income at every turn. Apparently, they also have no understanding of how fragile their relationship is with their customers.

My wife and I don’t intend to take this abuse and will only choose businesses that value their customers.

Tim Freeman, North Canton

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
City
North Canton, OH
Akron, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Akron#Union Workers#Unionization#Ua
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy