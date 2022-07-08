ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munroe Falls, OH

'Helping Ukraine is helping the world': Ukrainian refugees in Munroe Falls call for action

By Molly Walsh, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
Yaroslav Cherkas walked down the steps carrying an empty suitcase. He placed it on the family room floor and let out a sigh.

"This is it," he said. "Our rented home in Kharkiv was bombed. So, this is it. This suitcase is just about everything we have."

About six weeks ago, he and his wife, Anastasiia, arrived in the United States with only two bookbags and the suitcase, which is no larger than two feet tall.

On Feb. 23, the Ukrainian couple had just started their vacation in Egypt.

The next day, Russia invaded Ukraine. The couple did not know where to go but knew home wasn't an option.

'It seems like a bad dream':Akron native writes about life in Ukraine after Russian attack

They first stayed at a refugee camp in Poland and then Germany. But now, more than four months after the war started, the couple have found themselves in Munroe Falls.

"We thought we'd be gone for a week, but now we don't know if we will go home," Yaroslav said. "The future is just unknown. That is one word to describe everything: unknown."

The couple are being hosted by residents Sarah and Chris Burkett through the Uniting for Ukraine program after connecting with Sarah over the social website Reddit.

On April 21, President Biden announced the program to help refugees like the Yaroslav and Anastasiia Cherkas.

"I just knew we had to do something," Sarah said. "We had our first Zoom call together April 29 and it was just clear to us then that if we can help, then we should."

With tears in his eyes, Chris Burkett said participating in the program is the best decision they've ever made. He urged other people to join the program because there was little financial burden involved.

"They are just one couple out of a million displaced people," he said. "It's absolutely terrible."

'A horrible tragedy':Russian attack hits close to home for Parma's Ukrainian Village

While sitting in the Burketts' living room, Yaroslav expressed how grateful they were to be staying with the couple.

"It means everything to us," he said. "We have opportunities now because of you. Our lives, everything. We are just a big family now. We always thought of coming here as tourists one day, not as refugees."

Yaroslav said he is especially lucky to have left Ukraine when he did. Martial law was imposed in Ukraine and mobilization was announced following Russia's invasion. Those who have military service or military training in peacetime are now being called up. Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country, with few exceptions.

"My father turned 60 on April 3," he said. "On his birthday, he crossed the border. We were really happy to find them a host family in Germany."

Anastasiia's family is still in Ukraine; her father is only 50.

"We talk to them every day," she said. "We are just constantly worried. I'm nervous."

While the couple is waiting for work authorization in the U.S., Anastasiia stays in contact with people overseas, often asking what help is needed and what is happening. While talking with Ukrainians overseas, she said she often hears bombs and other explosions in the distance.

"My group mate from college was killed," she said. "He was very dear to me."

The couple said one of their largest concerns is people forgetting about the violence in Ukraine.

Yaroslav said people can help by raising awareness and donating to verified organizations that are providing medical care, food and other items to civilians and refugees.

"Ukraine needs help," he said. "Helping Ukraine is helping the world."

Information, including how to apply for Uniting for Ukraine and eligibility requirements, can be found on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website: www.uscis.gov/ukraine.

Reporter Molly Walsh can be reached at mwalsh@gannett.com

Comments / 5

Julius KRIZON
3d ago

you Ukrainians got enough help.and our homeless are hurting! I see no Ukrainians in a shelter or in tent citys???

Reply
4
 

