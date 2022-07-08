ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch podcast: It's Homelander vs. Soldier Boy on an epic season finale of The Boys

By EW Staff
EW.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrepare for an epic showdown on the season 3 finale of The Boys, where Soldier Boy has agreed to take down Homelander — but will he actually go through with it after what we learned in the penultimate episode? Showrunner Eric Kripke explains how the season's overall theme plays into the...

GamesRadar

7 new Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of brand new streaming recommendations. This week, The Boys season 3 comes to an end in an explosive finale, while new crime drama miniseries Black Bird, starring Taron Egerton and Ray Liotta, premieres on Apple TV Plus. US viewers can catch up on Killing Eve season 4, too, with the final installment of the show arriving on Hulu.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Bone Tomahawk Free Online

Cast: Kurt Russell Matthew Fox Patrick Wilson Richard Jenkins Lili Simmons. During a shootout in a saloon, Sheriff Hunt injures a suspicious stranger. The doctor's assistant, wife of the local foreman, tends to him in prison. That night, the town is attacked and they both disappear—only the arrow of a cannibal tribe is found. Hunt and a few of his men go in search of the prisoner and the foreman's wife.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’: Some Fans Expect a Bittersweet Series Finale

A fifth season of The Conners is on the way. After retooling the show in the wake of Roseanne’s departure, The Conners has continued for four seasons. The show has proven that the rest of its cast is likable enough to carry on without the original show’s namesake, but there are no promises beyond the recently renewed fifth season. That has many fans speculating about the show’s conclusion.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Watch Metallica recreate Stranger Things' tribute to their 'Master of Puppets'

Metallica's love for the Stranger Things season 4 finale keeps getting deeper. On Friday, the heavy metal band — consisting of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo — posted a TikTok recreating the finale's tribute to their song "Master of Puppets," in which Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) plays the song in the Upside Down to distract a swarm of demo-bats, giving the rest of the Hellfire Club time to defeat the villainous Vecna. It was an incredibly heroic moment for Eddie that — spoiler alert! — leads him to make the ultimate sacrifice.
MUSIC
Popculture

Dave Bautista Action Movie Hits Netflix's Top 10

Fans can't seem to get enough of Dave Bautista. More than four years after it had its theatrical release, the Bautista-starring 2018 action thriller Final Score has joined fellow hits like Man from Toronto and Mean Girls in Netflix's Top 10 rankings, officially becoming one of the most popular movies currently available for streaming on the platform.
MOVIES
purewow.com

Brand-New ‘Virgin River’ Trailer Teases What’s to Come in Season 4

It’s been one year since Virgin River season 3 premiered on Netflix. And now, we finally have a glimpse of what’s to come in the brand-new installment. Today, the streaming service released the first official trailer for Virgin River season 4, which will premiere on July 20. And based on the footage, it seems the drama is aplenty.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

CW Fall Premiere Dates: All American, The Winchesters, Walker Premiere in October

The CW is the final broadcast network to set fall premiere dates, and once again, the young adult-centric network will be bringing back new and loved dramas in October. DC's Star Girl will return for Season 3 in August, but The CW's premiere season kicks off in earnest on Sunday, Oct. 2 with the CW debut of Canadian drama Family Law and a new season of Coroner. CW original programming returns on Wednesday, Oct. 5 with the Season 3 premiere of Kung Fu, followed by Walker and Walker: Independence on Thursday, Oct. 6.
TV SERIES
EW.com

She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil responds to fan criticism of character look: 'I accept every ounce of shade'

Jameela Jamil does not object to the shade surrounding her character's look for Disney+'s upcoming series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. After a photo was shared of her She-Hulk villain Titania on Twitter, Jamil responded to fan reaction of her costume and hairstyle ("It's giving Halloween costume for Walmart," one user wrote, while others roasted her big hair) with humor.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Jamie Campbell Bower comments on canceled Game of Thrones spin-off: 'Of course it's sad'

Before Jamie Campbell Bower morphed into Vecna on Stranger Things, the actor was going to be a part of a different high-profile genre franchise. Bower was one of the stars cast for a planned Game of Thrones spin-off at HBO, which even shot a pilot with star Naomi Watts. It seemed like this concept, set thousands of years before the flagship series, would be the first Thrones successor show. Then the project was canceled in 2019.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of July 10th

Netflix might be struggling to keep subscribers, but it isn’t having any trouble churning out content. For the week of July 10th, there are 20 original shows, movies, and documentaries coming to Netflix. That includes the new live-action series adaptation of the video game Resident Evil and the latest comedy special from Bill Burr.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Hollywood bids farewell to three greats united by mafia films and friendship

Tributes to Tony Sirico, the actor who played Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri in the TV drama The Sopranos, have poured in after the announcement of his death at the age of 79. He is the third recent loss among actors who became famous for their portrayal of villains in defining fictional depictions of mob life, following the deaths of James Caan, who starred in The Godfather, and Ray Liotta, who appeared in Goodfellas and the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.
MOVIES
Cheddar News

Brace Yourselves, Emmy Nominations Are Coming and Drama Will 'Be a Bloodbath'

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards show is quickly approaching, and before we welcome the next installment of awards season, first come the nominations to be announced on Tuesday, July 12. Jacqueline Coley, the awards editor for Rotten Tomatoes, joined Cheddar News to discuss her predictions for the best in television nominations. “The drama category this year, I'm not gonna lie to you, this is gonna be a bloodbath," she said. "In addition to the fact that we seem to have even more shows from different streamers and different players that are noteworthy. Like, you have 'Yellowstone' with Paramount Plus, just coming in here. You also have a show like 'Better Call Saul,' which has been consistent for every single season, and then shows like 'Stranger Things,' which folks have loved."
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Lands Major New Role in Apple TV Series

One former star of the wildly popular Netflix series Ozark is headed to another streaming platform, taking a role in the upcoming Apple TV + series, The Big Cigar. Joining the all-star lineup already set to star in the series is Marc Menchaca. TV fans know Menchaca well as Russ Langmore, the uncle of Julia Garner’s Ozark character, Ruth Langmore.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Only Murders in the Building Scores Early Season 3 Renewal at Hulu

This calls for some celebratory champagne! Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for Season 3, Hulu announced Monday. “Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate,” Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich said in a statement. “Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to [executive producers] Dan [Fogelman], John [Hoffman], Steve [Martin], Marty [Short] and Selena [Gomez’s] work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Yet Another Show

Another Netflix original series has been canceled at the streamer works to downsize its in-house animation slate. Q-Force has been stuck in limbo for about a year and a half now, and fans may finally have some closure on the fate of this beloved show. Star Matt Rogers seemed to confirm its cancellation on a recent episode of the Attitudes! podcast.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video Cancels Sci-Fi Series After One Season

Amazon Prime Video has canceled its freshman sci-fi series Night Sky, according to a report by Deadline. Sources at the streamer said that Night Sky did not reach the viewership goals Amazon Studios and Legendary Television had in mind for it. The cancellation comes about a month and a half after the season premiered.
