What to Watch podcast: It's Homelander vs. Soldier Boy on an epic season finale of The Boys

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards show is quickly approaching, and before we welcome the next installment of awards season, first come the nominations to be announced on Tuesday, July 12. Jacqueline Coley, the awards editor for Rotten Tomatoes, joined Cheddar News to discuss her predictions for the best in television nominations. “The drama category this year, I'm not gonna lie to you, this is gonna be a bloodbath," she said. "In addition to the fact that we seem to have even more shows from different streamers and different players that are noteworthy. Like, you have 'Yellowstone' with Paramount Plus, just coming in here. You also have a show like 'Better Call Saul,' which has been consistent for every single season, and then shows like 'Stranger Things,' which folks have loved."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 HOURS AGO