ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso veteran's death in police custody leaves unanswered questions

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXMvd_0gYk104q00

A 36-year-old man who reportedly was hallucinating walked into a Northeast El Paso convenience store and asked the clerk to call police for help. He was dead about an hour later.

New details are emerging into the death of Michael Charles Thompson when he was arrested by El Paso police officers on June 27 outside the 7-Eleven at 5830 Dyer St. in the Logan Heights neighborhood.

Thompson was a U.S. Army veteran with PTSD and other mental health issues, according a GoFundMe page raising money for his young daughters, ages 10 and 8, and a legal fund to seek answers.

"Death should not be the answer to an Army Veteran who served this country and is in a mental health crisis. Death should not be the answer to a call for help," stated the fundraising page created by a relative.

The cause of death is unknown and pending autopsy results, according to a custodial death report filed by the El Paso Police Department with the Texas Attorney General’s Office. Police agencies are required to file such reports with the state attorney general each time a person dies in custody or at the hands of law enforcement.

According to the report, Thompson entered the store showing "signs of mental distress" and appeared to be having visual and auditory hallucinations. He asked the clerk to call police, who were dispatched on a medical/mental health assistance call.

Thompson was acting erratically after the arrival of patrol officers, who decided to take him into custody on an emergency detention order, the report stated.

Thompson allegedly resisted, tried to flee and attempted to assault officers as they tried to handcuff him before shocking him with a Taser electric stun weapon, the report stated.

After being handcuffed, Thompson was placed in the back seat of a patrol car and medical assistance was summoned due to the use of the Taser.

"While medical services were present at the scene, the subject experienced a medical episode and stopped breathing. Medical services began life saving techniques and transported the subject to University Medical Center," the report stated.

The report listed the time of the incident as 12:50 a.m., with Thompson pronounced deceased by a doctor at 1:47 a.m., according to the report.

The report stated that it has not been determined if he had a medical condition, suffered a fatal injury or the cause of death.

Four officers were placed on leave as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident, which remains under investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit and Internal Affairs.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces police respond to shooting near San Pedro and Colorado

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened after 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of San Pedro and Colorado, according to the Las Cruces police. Las Cruces police stated two people were taken...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Vehicle crashes into a rock wall in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a crash in east El Paso Monday morning along George Dieter at Pellicano drives. The vehicle crashed into a rock wall near the Circle K gas station, blocking the left lane. It's unknown if there are any injuries. It's...
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Former Las Cruces police officer's murder trial to start Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A fired Las Cruces police officer who put a suspect in a fatal chokehold is set to begin his murder trial next week. KRQE-TV in Albuquerque reports opening statements are scheduled for Monday in the trial of Christopher Smelser. The former officer is accused of causing the February 2020 death of Antonio Valenzuela. The 40-year-old Valenzuela fled a traffic stop after officers realized he had a warrant out on drug charges.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

EPPD looking for tips on 3 men who burglarized business

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Friday July 1, three men broke into the Green House Smoke Shop located on Giles. The trio stole merchandise valued at $8,650 and then returned two minutes later to steal more merchandise, according to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD). On Friday, July 1, 2022, at 4:05 a.m., three […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS Austin

15-year-old boy shot inside Texas home on Fourth of July dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police said a person who was shot at a Texas home in El Paso's Lower Valley on the Fourth of July has been identified as a 15-year-old boy. The shooting happened inside a bedroom at a home in the 7600 block of Franklin Loop off Alameda Avenue, according to authorities.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Vehicle catches fire in parking lot in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle caught fire in a west El Paso parking lot early Monday morning. This happened in the parking lot of a shopping center along Mesa Street, near Starbucks, at the intersection of Mesa and Sunland Park. A KFOX14/CBS4 photojournalist captured footage of the...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mental Health#U S Army#Army Veteran#General S Office
cbs4local.com

23 migrants held for ransom found in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A large group of migrants from Guatemala, Ecuador, Mexico were found in a northeast El Paso residential area held against their will, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. A total of 23 migrants were found in a stash house on June 7, according...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

23 migrants rescued from northeast El Paso stash house, officials say

EL PASO, Texas -- A multi-agency effort lead to the rescue of 23 migrants from a northeast El Paso home. Officials say the victims were being held against their will and threatened. The undocumented immigrants were from Guatemala, Ecuador and Mexico. Officials say 23-year-old Samuel Nuvila Briones and 54-year-old Salvador...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Man arrested for Mission Valley kidnapping, aggravated robbery

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after he allegedly kidnapped a driver at gunpoint then stole their vehicle in late June. According to the El Paso Police Department, 28-year-old Samson Conan Vaughn was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery on July 1st.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTSM

Most Wanted: Week of July 8

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.  The agencies submit […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested after stabbing attempt, fleeing deputies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a stabbing with a knife attempt, a man was arrested on Sunday night by the El Paso County Sheriff Office Deputies. The incident happened Sunday July 3rd at approximately 7:00 p.m on the 1100 block of Serenata in San Elizario, Texas and the initial call was placed for aggravated […]
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KTSM

Update: Lower Valley shooting leaves a teenage boy dead

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that took place Monday night in the Lower Valley. At approximately 5:30 p.m., Mission Valley Patrol officers responded to the 6500 block of Franklin Loop, in reference to a shooting. Officials say one victim...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road Closures happening the week of July 10th through July 16th

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at varying locations between Transmountain Road and Redd Road each night. All eastbound onramps between Transmountain Road and Redd Road will be closed to all traffic. The direct connector ramp from westbound Transmountain Road to eastbound I-10 will be closed to all...
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy