Caitlin Chmiel was furious and worried when her 2-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 the week the federal government approved vaccines for the nation's youngest kids in mid-June — when quicker action meant her daughter might have been vaccinated and had more protection against the virus.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO