CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Bracco Italiano is the 200th breed to be recognized by the American Kennel Club is now a part of their “sporting group” of breeds. The Bracco is a hunter, pointer and retriever that developed to accommodate hunters’ needs and is one of the oldest of the pointing breeds. Bracchi Italiani were introduced in the U.S. in the 1990s and have remained true to their heritage as a versatile gun dog and are tireless in the field.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO