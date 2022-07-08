ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Dave Ramsey Thinks Rent-to-Own Is a Terrible Idea. Is It?

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3HsH_0gYk0cNI00

Image source: Getty Images

Home prices have gone up dramatically over the past few years, making homeownership more difficult for many would-be buyers. As a result, rent-to-own deals can seem attractive.

With a rent-to-own agreement, you typically negotiate a purchase price for a property you are interested in and then you move in. You begin paying rent to live in the home, but some portion of your rent goes toward covering your future purchase of the property. At the end of a designated period, you can buy out the lease and it may be easier to get a mortgage since you already have equity in the home from the rental payments you made.

While this may seem like a fast and easy way to become a homeowner, finance expert Dave Ramsey warns against taking this approach to buying a property. In fact, on a recent show when a caller asked about his rent-to-own property, Ramsey unequivocally stated, "Never do rent-to-own."

Here's why Ramsey believes this method of buying a home is a terrible idea

On Ramsey's June 24, 2022 show, a caller asked if it would be a good idea to take out a loan to buy out a rent-to-own home rather than continuing to make rent payments with part of the money going toward the principal.

Ramsey explained one key reason why he thinks that the rent-to-own transaction was the wrong way to purchase a house. "The reason is the house is not in your name. If the current owner gets in trouble, you lose everything. And there's nothing you can do about it." he said. "Let's say the current owner was sued. It goes as a lien against his property. This property is not in your name, it's in his name. You would lose all this equity."

Ramsey urged the caller to get a loan from a credit union ASAP to get the house into his name, describing the situation as "very dangerous" and explaining he was currently in a precarious position.

Ramsey also explained some additional downsides of rent-to-own on the Ramsey Solutions blog. These included:

  • Paying higher rent
  • Paying more for fees and repairs if you're responsible for covering them
  • Potentially paying more for the home than it is worth because you lock in the purchase price early and property values could fall
  • Losing money if you decide not to buy the house because you would likely have to walk away from the contract without getting back the extra rent payments you paid
  • Risk losing money because rent-to-own contracts typically favor sellers
  • Potentially losing the equity if the landlord is foreclosed on or sued

However, he acknowledged there are some pros including the ability to build up a down payment over time as part of your rent payments.

Is Ramsey right about steering clear of rent-to-own properties?

Ramsey is right that rent-to-own isn't an ideal option. If you can qualify for a mortgage and buy a home the more traditional way, this is a better approach. The house will be in your name right away, so equity you build in the property would be yours to keep if you have to sell.

But a lot comes down to your situation and the details of your contract. If you are eager to buy a home and want to build equity as part of your rent payments -- and if the contract you enter into has reasonable terms -- this might be an option you want to take advantage of. Just be sure you are aware of the risks and read the fine print so you don't end up with an agreement that causes you to lose money in the end.

The Ascent's Best Mortgage Lender of 2022

Mortgage rates are on the rise — and fast. But they’re still relatively low by historical standards. So, if you want to take advantage of rates before they climb too high, you’ll want to find a lender who can help you secure the best rate possible.

That is where Better Mortgage comes in.

You can get pre-approved in as little as 3 minutes, with no hard credit check, and lock your rate at any time. Another plus? They don’t charge origination or lender fees (which can be as high as 2% of the loan amount for some lenders).

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Dave Ramsey Recommends You Put Your Retirement Money in These 2 Accounts

Are you investing your retirement money the right way?. Dave Ramsey has advised investing your retirement money in specific types of accounts. He suggests using a workplace 401(k). He also advises saving in an individual retirement account (IRA). When you're saving for retirement, it's imperative you choose the right kind...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Ramsey
CNET

Social Security Payment Schedule: Here's When You'll Get Your Money in July

July Social Security payments will start arriving this week for many, and if you're waiting on your first check, you're probably wondering when it'll arrive. Not all recipients of Social Security receive their money on the same day -- there are actually several days throughout each month that payments are disbursed. We'll explain below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent To Own#Mortgage#Property Owner#Getty Images Home
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Motley Fool

Worried About a Recession? Do These 4 Things to Prepare

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Soaring inflation, raising interest rates, and generally negative...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
201K+
Followers
98K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy