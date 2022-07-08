Afternoon scattered showers; mild weekend ahead

Editor’s Note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’ll have a quiet start with plenty of clouds around this morning.

Eventually, widely scattered showers develop this afternoon as a cold front drops in from the north. Thunderstorms are expected to remain south of the area. Still warm and muggy with temperatures topping in the low 80s.

Rain chances begin after noon and end around 7 p.m. No severe weather is anticipated other than localized flooding in our extreme southern areas.

The comfy air moves in for the weekend. Enjoy! Sunny and dry conditions remain all weekend.

Overall below normal rainfall over the next 2 weeks!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

