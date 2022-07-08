ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca College announces organizational changes

whcuradio.com
 3 days ago

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca College is making changes to its organizational structure. Intercollegiate Athletics and Campus...

whcuradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Ithaca aims to improve policing for all populations

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s an effort to put equity in public safety. Work continues in Ithaca to improve policing for all populations. Alderperson Jorge DeFendini says specific groups, such as Black people and Latinx people, face more oppression than others. Last week, Common Council approved a resolution...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Search begins for Ithaca’s next permanent police chief

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The search for Ithaca’s next permanent chief of police has begun in earnest. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis offered an update Friday on Ithaca’s Morning News. John Joly has served as acting chief of the Ithaca Police Department since Dennis Nayor’s retirement in early...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County looking for opinions on health in new survey

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — What are your thoughts about health? Tompkins County wants to know. A community health survey is available now for residents 18 and older. The Tompkins County Health Department wants to begin working on their next health improvement plan. The online survey will remain open all month. Officials say it’ll take about 10 minutes to complete. All answers are anonymous.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
nomadlawyer.org

Ithaca: Top 6 Best Places To Visit In Ithaca, New York

Ithaca, New York’s Finger Lakes city, is located on Cayuga Lake. Cornell University is located here, as well as its I.M. The Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art was designed by Pei. Cornell Botanic Gardens, which sprawls over the entire area, has a multi-tiered Cascadilla Falls and an arboretum. Ithaca Falls is another waterfall in the vicinity of downtown. The state parks of Robert H. Treman and Buttermilk Falls in Southwest offer natural pools and gorges.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Education
City
Ithaca, NY
whcuradio.com

Gas prices in Ithaca continue to drop

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s gas prices are down five cents in seven days. Triple A notes the average price for a gallon of gas this morning is four dollars 86 cents, down a nickel in Ithaca since last week. Demand for gas is down year over year and oil prices remain lower, at around 100 dollars a barrel in early morning trading.
ITHACA, NY
cbasyracuse.org

Paul Gasparini Named New Principal; Two Staff Members Assume New Positions

Paul Gasparini who has spent the past 21 years as Principal at Jamesville-Dewitt has been selected as the school’s new Principal. Gasparini succeeds Debra Brillante who retired in June. Gasparini served in leadership roles at the local, state, and national levels and received several recognitions for his work as...
JAMESVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ithaca College#Organizational Structure#Student Services
bassmaster.com

Best friends clash on final day at Oneida

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Liam Blake was just the fourth angler to weigh in on Championship Saturday of the St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Oneida Lake presented by Mossy Oak Fishing weigh-in, but he spent the majority of it occupying the hot seat. The Syracuse native caught over 18 pounds of smallmouth on Championship Saturday, putting himself in position for his first Opens win.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse man snags second place at Bassmaster Northern Open on Oneida Lake

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Casey Smith of Victor, in Ontario County, clinched the top spot at the Bassmaster Northern Open on Oneida Lake on Saturday, with a three-day total of 55-13. Smith won the first-place prize of $52,300 and qualified for the 2023 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic, which will be held in Knoxville, Tennessee from March 24th-26th.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Radisson in Corning to see new management and name

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning’s Radisson Hotel will soon be taking new management and will see a new name on the front of the 50-plus-year-old building. The hotel is set to become a Hilton after multimillion-dollar renovations are done to the building. Marisa Thomas, a veteran of the hospitality industry who previously served as general […]
CORNING, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Marketing
whcuradio.com

Four businesses, four burglaries Saturday in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries reported on Saturday. The first was shortly after 6:30 in the morning at Safelite Auto Glass. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from a safe. About an hour later, property was damaged in an attempted break-in at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
ITHACA, NY
Q 105.7

NYS Fair Adds Another Artist to the Summer Schedule! This One’s Special!

Music fans will be 'rockin' into the night' this Summer as the New York State Fair announces the latest artist to join the celebration in Syracuse! This one will be 'special'! You can't help but get 'caught up' with this band that had their greatest commercial success in the 1980's. Grab your 'fantasy girl' and 'hold on loosely' as you enjoy their show on the Chevy Court Stage.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Another series of reported burglaries announced in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Ithaca Police Department releasing reports of yet another string of commercial burglaries. Five more local businesses were allegedly hit sometime between Saturday morning and early today. Automotive Consultants, Lincoln Street Diner, Fall Creek House, The Milk Stand, and Rosie’s Ice Cream all reported forced entry and missing items and/or cash. Officers responded to Rosie’s Ice Cream shortly after 2 a.m. for a reported burglary in progress. The store owner saw the suspect on security cameras, but the suspect had left by the time Police arrived. It was determined through security camera footage that the actual theft had occurred hours prior. It’s unknown whether the two suspects who entered the business are working together.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

#SYRFoodTrucks Takeover returns July 12

(WSYR-TV) — The weekly #SYRFoodTrucks Takeover: ShoppingTown Mall edition will return on Tuesday, July 12 from 4-8 p.m. located on the Kinne Street side of the mall, 3649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214-1703. The Facebook event page says the takeover will occur every Tuesday at the same time...
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

CCE Steuben Offering Free Container Garden Kits

For the third year in a row, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County has been awarded the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets grant for community garden education opportunities. CCE Steuben is working with CCE Chemung to disseminate complete home gardening kits to residents. Kits will be distributed to food pantries, libraries, family resource centers and will be available at the CCE Steuben office at 20 East Morris Street in Bath.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

20 Southern Tier stores warned to stop illegal cannabis sales

(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
WETM 18 News

Construction nears for Elmira Pizza Hut

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — New information has been seen at the location of the soon-to-be Pizza Hut at the old Tops Plaza in Elmira. Photos taken by 18 News show multiple permits on the windows of the building, including two building permits and one plumbing permit. The descriptions on...
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy