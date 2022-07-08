WATCH *** FIREFIGHTERS SAVE HOME IN HARWICH…

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: On Saturday at approximately 5:45 PM, multiple 911 calls came into the Barnstable Police Department 911 center reporting a vehicle that had hit several cars on Independence Drive in Hyannis and then fled the scene. The suspect vehicle, a gray Kia sedan with heavy front end damage, was located shortly thereafter by BPD patrol units in a nearby parking lot on Independence Drive. BPD officers attempted to stop the Kia in the parking lot, however it fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Due to safety concerns for the general public, the pursuit of the Kia was terminated.
