Harwich, MA

*** WATCH *** FIREFIGHTERS SAVE HOME IN HARWICH…

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARWICH – The first firefighters on scene found heavy fire climbing the back exterior wall...

CBS Boston

3 safely escape massive fire that destroyed 6,000 square-foot home in Hingham

HINGHAM -- A 6,000-square-foot home on Mann Street in Hingham was destroyed by flames on Monday. Skyeye flew over the scene where only the chimney remained standing. It appears the fire started on the porch and a child alerted his nanny. They, along with a painter upstairs, were able to escape. "By the time that they tried to get out, the fire was completely involved in the entire living room and quickly spread," said Hingham Fire Chief Sean Murphy. He said it's a miracle the three of them were able to get out alive. Responding firefighters said their first concern was minimizing damage at...
HINGHAM, MA
Daily Voice

Four-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Massive South Shore Home (DEVELOPING)

Multiple Crews were on the scene in Hingham where a 4-alarm fire broke out at a "very large structure," according to a Tweet from Southern Mass Alerts (@metro_notify). The fire was reported in the area of 4 Mann Street around 1 p.m. on Monday, July 11, NECN reports. Multiple Tweets suggest the home is a single-family home worth more than $3 million.
HINGHAM, MA
Fire Marshal: Smoking materials most likely cause of Nantucket hotel fire

NANTUCKET – The massive fire at the Veranda House hotel on Nantucket this weekend was most likely caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials, Nantucket Fire Chief Stephen A. Murphy, Nantucket Police Chief William Pittman, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said today. A joint investigation by the Nantucket Fire Department, Nantucket Police […] The post Fire Marshal: Smoking materials most likely cause of Nantucket hotel fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
NANTUCKET, MA
Coast Guard, Dennis and Yarmouth launch search after report of boat taking on water in Nantucket Sound

DENNIS – A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter along with a Dennis fire boat and a Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources boat were scouring an area roughly 3 miles off Dennis in Nantucket Sound Sunday evening. The search was prompted by a report of a vessel taking on water. Flightaware confirms the Coast Guard helo took off from Air Station Cape Cod and was conducting a grid search of the area. Further details were not immediately available.
DENNIS, MA
Fire Rips Through Historic, 17th-Century Inn on Nantucket

NANTUCKET (AP) — A fire ripped through a historic landmark on Nantucket Saturday morning, leaving the centuries-old structure heavily damaged. Firefighters battled the blaze that tore through the Veranda House inn, which dates back to the 17th century. The inn is located in downtown Nantucket. The Yarmouth Fire Department said… .
NANTUCKET, MA
Harwich, Mashpee Police warn of text message scam

HARWICH – Harwich Police are warning about a scam after two residents of Chatham contacted them to report receiving text messages this morning. The texts state that the sender is the “Harwich Police” and the message asks people to click on a link to purchase T-shirts for $10.
HARWICH, MA
Woman injured by boat propeller in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A woman reportedly suffered a leg injury from a boat propeller late Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on the Yarmouth side of the Highbank Road bridge. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth DNR are investigating the incident. The post Woman injured by boat propeller in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
Barnstable Police looking for missing 19-year-old woman

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman. Isabella Noui is described as a white female 4’11” tall and 108 lbs. Isabella has brown/pink hair and brown eyes. She is described as having a thin build and may be carrying a bag of clothes. Barnstable Police say Isabella left her home in Hyannis with her boyfriend on June 11, 2022. Her family hasn’t heard from her since she left. She may have possibly traveled to Laconia, NH. If you have any information please contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0387.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Amvets Avenue in Falmouth about 6 PM Monday. The victim reportedly suffered head injuries and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital while rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the hospital pad to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police […] The post Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
Where to Find the Best Scoop of Ice Cream in the Falmouth Area

Eating a high quality ice cream cone is truly a quintessential Cape Cod experience. Whatever your plans are for your summer day, there’s always a way to include ice cream! So the next question is: where can I get the best ice cream around? If you are staying in the Falmouth area, we have narrowed the vast array of choices down to a select few. We tried many scoops from many different venues and here is the list we assembled.
FALMOUTH, MA
Several evaluated after crash on Route 28 behind the Cape Cod Mall

HYANNIS – Just after 4 PM Saturday there was a two vehicle crash on Route 28 at the rear entrance to the Cape Cod Mall. Several parties were evaluated at the scene but all declined to go to the hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN The post Several evaluated after crash on Route 28 behind the Cape Cod Mall appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Fire engulfs Veranda House hotel, spreads to nearby buildings

(July 9, 2022: 1:05 p.m.) Fire engulfed the Veranda House hotel on Step Lane shortly before 7 a.m. today and spread to two other nearby buildings. By 11:30 a.m. firefighters had knocked down the worst of the flames in the Veranda House and contained the blaze from spreading, but were still battling the fire in the attics of the two neighboring homes and putting out flare-ups at the hotel at 1 p.m.
NANTUCKET, MA
Motorcyclist injured in collision with car in Bourne

BOURNE – A motorcycle operator was injured in a collision with a car in Bourne shortly before 2 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Main Street in Buzzards Bay. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available. The post Motorcyclist injured in collision with car in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
Man seriously injured in dirt bike accident in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – A man was seriously injured in a dirt bike accident in Barnstable Sunday afternoon. It happened about 4:15 PM in the woods off Wilkens Lane. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Barnstable Municipal Airport and fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by […] The post Man seriously injured in dirt bike accident in Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Yarmouth Police capture man who fled after June 20th crash

YARMOUTH – On Tuesday at 2:00 AM, Yarmouth Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in South Yarmouth to check on a person in an abandoned home. The reporting party said she heard voices from in the home. Officers arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter. Officers on the scene made visual contact […] The post Yarmouth Police capture man who fled after June 20th crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
New details: Hit & run suspect gets stuck on railroad tracks in Hyannis

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: On Saturday at approximately 5:45 PM, multiple 911 calls came into the Barnstable Police Department 911 center reporting a vehicle that had hit several cars on Independence Drive in Hyannis and then fled the scene. The suspect vehicle, a gray Kia sedan with heavy front end damage, was located shortly thereafter by BPD patrol units in a nearby parking lot on Independence Drive. BPD officers attempted to stop the Kia in the parking lot, however it fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Due to safety concerns for the general public, the pursuit of the Kia was terminated.
HYANNIS, NE

Community Policy