WATCH *** FIREFIGHTERS SAVE HOME IN HARWICH…

HINGHAM -- A 6,000-square-foot home on Mann Street in Hingham was destroyed by flames on Monday. Skyeye flew over the scene where only the chimney remained standing. It appears the fire started on the porch and a child alerted his nanny. They, along with a painter upstairs, were able to escape. "By the time that they tried to get out, the fire was completely involved in the entire living room and quickly spread," said Hingham Fire Chief Sean Murphy. He said it's a miracle the three of them were able to get out alive. Responding firefighters said their first concern was minimizing damage at...

HINGHAM, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO