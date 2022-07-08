ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

MacDill Airman charged in deadly shooting near MacDinton’s Irish Pub

By Athina Morris, Nathaniel Rodriguez, Jeff Patterson
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

CORRECTION: MacDill Air Force Base initially identified the suspect as a staff sergeant. They later corrected themselves and said he was a senior airman.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said a man was killed in a shooting near a popular bar in South Tampa.

Shortly before 3 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near MacDinton’s, which is in the 400 block of South Howard Avenue.

Police arrived to find a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds. They performed life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

The shooter, later identified as 25-year-old Jarred Deon White, was detained nearby after he approached officers and said he shot someone, according to police.

”While [officers] were on the perimeter, a subject later identified as Jarred White walked up to one of the officers saying that he had just shot somebody” said Eddy Durkin with the Tampa Police Department. “Officers noticed a gun in his waistband, secured the gun and detained the subject.”

A TPD release said White and the victim got into an argument in a bar in the area. As the two men left the bar, they continued their argument before White challenged the victim to a fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AAV9X_0gYk02sV00
Jarred Deon White (Credit: HCSO)

The fight escalated when White fatally shot the victim.

Jail records showed that White was employed by the Air Force. MacDill Air Force Base confirmed that White was currently employed as a senior airman at the installation.

“MacDill officials were notified that a military member assigned to MacDill Air Force Base may have been involved in a shooting incident that took the life of another individual in the South Howard area of Tampa,” said Col. Ben Jonsson, 6 Air Refueling Wing Commander. “Our deepest condolences goes out to the family of the deceased. MacDill officials are assisting and fully cooperating with Tampa Police Department.”

White was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder and booked in the Orient Road Jail.

Kevin Shillenn
3d ago

This happens in my hometown of Baltimore like twice a day,sometimes more. Nice and quiet here in Florida.

