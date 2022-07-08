Light fixture believed to have sparked fire at Walla Walla apartment building

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A Walla Walla apartment building sustained thousands of dollars of fire damage Thursday, July 7.

Crews from Walla Walla Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 were called out to a possible fire at the Whitman Court Apartments, located at 304 Ash St. at 7:38 a.m.

Upon arrival, units reported an active fire at the three-story building.

The apartments were evacuated with the help of Walla Walla Police Department officers.

Crews made quick work of the fire, extinguishing it in about 10 minutes.

The fire was contained to the vestibule entrance of Whitman Court Apartments, where it’s believed the fire was started by an older electrical light fixture. No injuries were reported.

The damage to the building is estimated to be $5,000.

