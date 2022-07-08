ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Light fixture believed to have sparked fire at Walla Walla apartment building

By Jill Sperling
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uv0Ba_0gYk01zm00

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A Walla Walla apartment building sustained thousands of dollars of fire damage Thursday, July 7.

Crews from Walla Walla Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 were called out to a possible fire at the Whitman Court Apartments, located at 304 Ash St. at 7:38 a.m.

Upon arrival, units reported an active fire at the three-story building.

The apartments were evacuated with the help of Walla Walla Police Department officers.

Crews made quick work of the fire, extinguishing it in about 10 minutes.

The fire was contained to the vestibule entrance of Whitman Court Apartments, where it’s believed the fire was started by an older electrical light fixture. No injuries were reported.

The damage to the building is estimated to be $5,000.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
northeastoregonnow.com

Emergency Vehicle Driver Injured in Accident in Hermiston

A member of Umatilla County Fire District #1 was injured Saturday morning in an accident while transporting a patient to the hospital. Around 9:21 a.m., a fire district emergency vehicle was taking a patient to Good Shepherd Medical Center to rendezvous with LifeFlight when the vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Elm Avenue and North First Street.
HERMISTON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Human remains located in the Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Walla Walla Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched to East Walla Walla county where someone had located human remains. Detectives, deputies and members of the Task Force were called to investigate the scene. The body was found. Washington State Patrol Crime Lab responded to assist the investigation...
WALLA WALLA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Human remains discovered east of Walla Walla, according to WWSO

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Human remains have been discovered east of Walla Walla in the county, a news release from the Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office (WWSO) said. On July 6 just after 4 p.m., deputies were alerted that a citizen “located human remains,” the release said.
WALLA WALLA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walla Walla, WA
Accidents
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Walla Walla County, WA
Crime & Safety
Walla Walla County, WA
Accidents
County
Walla Walla County, WA
Walla Walla, WA
Crime & Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Rock thrown in Kennewick irrigation channel causes outages

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Irrigation District is reminding people not to throw large items into irrigation water after a large rock got stuck in a pipe. The rock was thrown into a weir box, which is a simple structure built for a weir plate. A weir plate measures the flow of piped water, and is commonly used in open irrigation channels. The body of water must have been a tempting target, as the large rock had been tossed in.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Human remains are found

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that deputies were advised by dispatch that a citizen located human remains east of Walla Walla in the county on Wednesday shortly after 4 p.m. Detectives, deputies and members of the Walla Walla Regional Task Force responded...
WALLA WALLA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Fixture#Apartment Building#The Apartments#Accident#Rewritten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Fireworks spark Walla Walla house fire, causing $150,000 in damages

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — What began as a celebratory Fourth of July evening ended with disaster when a Walla Walla home and car caught on fire, accumulating $150,000 in damages. According to a release by the City of Walla Walla, crews from Fire Stations 1 and 2 were dispatched to a residence on the 2000-block of Glenn Erin Drive for reports of a possible structure fire just after 11:00 p.m. on July 4, 2022. Initial reports from 9-1-1 callers claimed that the rear side of a garage and a car were on fire, threatening to spread along the side of the house.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

PHOTOS: Jefferson & Pioneer Park swimming pools

In 1946, twin swimming pools opened in Jefferson and Pioneer parks in Walla Walla. The deep end was about 5 feet. They had lifeguards and chain-link fences with a cold water shower over the entry gate.The Pioneer Park pool was on Ruth Street near the corner with McKinley Street. Jefferson's pool closed in 2017, while Pioneer pool closed in 1996.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nomadlawyer.org

Pasco : Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Pasco , Washington

Pasco, Washington is one of the Tri-Cities. This group also includes Kennewick, Richland. It is also known for having more than 300 days of sunshine per year. This makes it an ideal place to enjoy outdoor activities. Pasco is a popular destination for youth baseball and youth travel soccer teams. It boasts 20 soccer fields and seven baseball fields. There are also eight softball fields.
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy