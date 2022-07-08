New Justice Center in this JoCo city will house police and municipal court operations

Designers hope that wood elements in the glass lobby area will make the Lenexa Justice Center more welcoming to the public. Courtesy City of Lenexa

Lenexa has settled on the basic design for its new Justice Center, which will house police and municipal court operations at the southwest corner of Prairie Star Parkway and Britton Road.

The City Council endorsed the latest exterior concepts during a recent committee of the whole meeting, and on July 19, the council will consider rezoning and a preliminary plan for the project. A ground-breaking could occur in mid-September.

The exterior is largely glass and stone, the city said in a news release, and the limestone-veneered lower walls are designed to look as if they’ve risen from the mines below the site. A band of windows at the top of the building will glow at night and add natural light during the day. Wood elements will add warmth to the glass entryway.

“The building’s design will make community members feel welcome and will serve our police officers and professional staff extremely well,” Police Chief Dawn Layman said in a news release.

During their work, architects considered the topography of the area. The building will be on a low point near the intersection, and several sloped roof lines “will create interesting views from the street,” the release said.

The 36-acre site leaves room for expansion.

Former lawmaker to join BV school board

Former Kansas State Rep. Jan Kessinger will be sworn in Jan. 18 as the Blue Valley School District’s newest school board member.

He was one of 15 candidates interviewed to complete the term of Amy Tysseling, who resigned. Kessinger, who was chosen by the remaining board members, will represent the northeast area of the district through January 2024.

Considered a moderate Republican, Kessinger was first elected to the Kansas House in 2016 and took office the following January. He lost the 2020 Republican primary to conservative Jane Dirks, who was defeated in the general election by Democrat Mari-Lynn Poskin.

‘A huge gesture of caring’

For both pets and people, the city of Gardner took steps to make the July 4 noise less bothersome.

The city distributed 50 noise-dampening earmuffs, donated by the Walmart Supercenter, on East Santa Fe Street, to people with sensory challenges or post-traumatic stress syndrome. Officials gave some to veterans and known special–needs families and made the rest available to the public.

“This is fantastic. They can really help,” one person posted on the city’s Facebook page. “I love the town & Walmart offering a win win solution to address their predictable & real issue. It may seem small but it (is) a huge gesture of caring.”

In addition, Gardner’s animal control department distributed calming treats for dogs to reduce their anxiety from fireworks. Families could pick up three pouches per dog, one dose for each day it was legal to set off fireworks in the city.

Olathe park planning underway

What will the Olathe parks system look like in 10 years? What programs will best serve the community? City officials are asking those questions as they set the direction for the Parks & Recreation Department.

The public can weigh in through a planning process that began in May and will produce a new master plan early next year. The next public meeting will happen virtually at 6 p.m. July 20 on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89822189752.

“Parks and recreation programs create connections that strengthen the community, and the city wants to know how residents and visitors want to connect to others, to nature and to the community,” the city said in a news release.

The previous master plan, finished in 2014, led to the construction of the Olathe Community Center and the redevelopment of Lake Olathe Park, which now includes the Eagles Landing event space.

Residents can watch for surveys and other updates at olatheks.org/government/parks-recreation/parks-recreation-master-plan.

Poll workers needed

The Johnson County Election Office needs about 1,300 workers for the Aug. 2 primary and about 1,800 for the general election on Nov. 8.

The positions are open to any Johnson County resident currently registered to vote. Volunteers receive a stipend, and paid training is being offered starting the week of July 11.

Workers must arrive at least 90 minutes before the polls open at 7 a.m. and work continuously past the 7 p.m. closing time. Learn more and apply at jocoelection.org/election-workers.

More call takers for suicide line

On July 16, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will transition from 1-800-573-TALK to 988 — to provide a simple number, similar to 911, for those experiencing a mental health crisis.

Because of the switch and a potentially higher call volume, Johnson County is adding four full-time crisis call specialists to answer the Johnson County Crisis Line and 988 national lifeline.

“The easy-to-remember 988 number will make crisis assistance resources more accessible and save lives around the country,” Tim DeWeese, the Johnson County Mental Health Center director, said in a news release.

No county tax dollars will be used for the new positions. Instead, they are funded through a state grant.

The mental health center provides 24/7 coverage to Johnson County residents and area codes through the Johnson County Crisis Line, 913-268-0156, as well as the national lifeline.

‘The Addams Family,’ free on stage

The Leawood Stage Co. is offering free musical performances of “The Addams Family” during July.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. July 14-16, and July 21-23, and 2 p.m. July 17 inside the Rose Theater at Rockhurst High School, 9301 State Line Road in Kansas City. Doors will open a half-hour before curtain time, and attendees can select their own seats.