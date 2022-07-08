ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Driver in Holyoke car crash has died

By Tony Fay, Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver in a single car crash has died, Holyoke Police confirmed. The accident has caused a power outage for hundreds of utility customers in Holyoke Friday morning.

Holyoke Police Lt. Andy DiNapoli told 22News a car struck a utility pole near the intersection of North Canal and Lyman Streets at around 5:00 A.M. Our 22News crew could see that the vehicle also crashed through a fence and flipped over onto its roof.

Firefighters had to work to free a man who was trapped inside the vehicle following the crash, DiNapoli said. Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty later said the Medical Examiner confirmed the driver of the vehicle has died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BbvHU_0gYjzhim00

Holyoke Gas and Electric is reporting some 450 customers without power, located in the Downtown, Flats, South Holyoke, and Springdale neighborhoods. Police say power is expected to return to customers by 10:00 a.m.

The Massachusetts State Police CRASH Unit are investigating the accident.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

One taken to hospital after skydiving incident in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a skydiving incident in Orange Sunday night. According to Orange Fire Rescue EMS, a skydiver at Jumptown Skydiving had an entanglement of his main and reserve parachutes just before 7 p.m. As a result, the skydiver made a...
ORANGE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holyoke, MA
Accidents
Holyoke, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Holyoke, MA
NBC Connecticut

Woman Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-291 East in South Windsor

A woman has died after a wrong-way crash involving a pick-up truck and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 291 east in South Windsor overnight. Firefighters were called to the highway just before exit 5 around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday after getting a report of crash involving a wrong-way driver and a tractor-trailer.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Holyoke Police Lt#Medical Examiner#Holyoke Gas And Electric#Springdale
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arraigned in connection with stabbing death of roommate in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The first homicide this year in Hampshire County took place in Northampton over the weekend. Devin Bryden appeared in front of a judge late Monday morning. The 24-year-old is accused of stabbing his 21-year-old female roommate to death last night in an apartment on Hatfield Street in Northampton.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Female Roommate's Stabbing Death In Northampton

A man from Western Massachusetts has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of his roommate, the Northwest District Attorney's Office said. Hampshire County resident Devin Bryden, age 24, was arrested after police found his 21-year-old female roommate stabbed to death at their apartment on Hatfield Street in Northampton on Sunday, July 10, the DA's Office said.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Eyewitness News

Shots fired at Enfield homes while people were inside

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Between four and five shots were fired at homes in Enfield while people were inside, witnesses told police. Police said they were called to an address on West Street around 10 p.m. on Sunday. They found one round fired into the back of 90-92 West St.
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man killed, woman clinging to life from Portland boating incident

PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - One person died and multiple people were hurt during a boating incident over the weekend on the Connecticut River. A woman continued to fight for her life as of Monday morning. It happened at the Petzolds Marina in Portland on Sunday. “All we know right now...
PORTLAND, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol police investigate missing persons complaint for teen girl

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The Bristol Police Department said it is investigating a missing person complaint for 14-year-old Yaritza Pedraza. Pedraza is described as a female who stands about 5′1″ tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has red hair and was last seen wearing black shorts, a...
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

One dead following rollover crash in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has died after a rollover crash in Holyoke Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to the single-car crash on the corner of Lyman Street and Main Street around 5 a.m. Officials told us the car crashed into a light pole before rolling over and...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police: Crews respond to paraglider crash on Mount Tom Friday evening

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Holyoke Fire Department responded to a paraglider crash on Mount Tom Friday night around 6:30. Fire officials told Western Mass News that crews went up the mountain to stabilize the man who crashed, before transporting him to a local hospital. According to officials, the man was...
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy