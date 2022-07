The Knoxville School Board will meet in a regular session on Monday. The board will consider a request to create an “Academic Club”. This club would be open to all Knoxville high school students and meet monthly. The competitions may include the Knowledge Bowl, Thinking Cap Quiz Bowl, South Central Conference Academic Bowl, and other area quiz bowl competitions. The board will consider an agreement with Habitat For Humanity of Marion County for the construction of the Construction Trades Home during the 2022-2023 school year. The board will also consider fundraising requests from the high school Cross Country, Football, and Girl’s Basketball teams.

