Michigan State

Pro-abortion rights activists working to re-legalize abortion in Michigan

By Brendan Wiesner, The Sault News
 3 days ago
Protestors and activists across Michigan have signed a petition to keep the right to abortion in the state.

Following the Supreme Court's decision in overturning Roe v. Wade, abortion rights are now being decided by individual states. This has led to protests across the country and petitions to change state laws.

There were pro-abortions rights protests in Sault Ste. Marie, Petoskey and many other Michigan cities in the aftermath of the ruling.

"We fought our butts off to get it on the ballot, we were successful at that," said Reproductive Freedom for All activist Jonelle Cooper at a pro-abortion rights rally in Sault Ste. Marie on June 30. "But we need to keep that momentum going and remind people to remember to vote in November, so the fight is still going on."

In Michigan, a 1931 law prevents abortion unless the mother's life is threatened. Reproductive Freedom for All, a statewide campaign to bring safe and legal access to abortion, has organized a petition which would introduce the topic of abortion to the November state ballot. The law that is being petitioned would allow for the safe access to abortion for any reason in Michigan.

"I have been working on this petition drive for about two and a half months and it's been the scariest two and a half months of my life because I've been meeting so many people and going and doing so many scary things like protesting," said pro-abortions right activist Sarah Mauer. "But I think in order for anything to change, people have to start doing scary things, they have to start making themselves uncomfortable, they have to start putting themselves out there and be the change that they want to see."

The petition drive began when the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked in May.

In order to be successful, the petition has to reach more than 425,059 valid signatures. As of Monday, almost 800,000 people had signed the petition. According to Michigan Voter Information Center, that means about one in 10 registered voters in Michigan signed this petition.

Because of the success of the petition, the abortion issue will be on the statewide ballot in the November election.

"We need to start writing letters when you start sending into our Congress people to get something done," said Jodi Decker, who is running for state house representative in the 107th district, at a pro-abortions rights rally in Sault Ste. Marie on June 30. "Now I'm running for women's rights because I don't believe anybody should be able to tell anybody you're going to have a baby and this is going to be your life for the rest of your life. Get out there and vote."

Chris Hebert
3d ago

from what I've have seen with the abortion protesters is that they are all strange looking people on the outside of society. with little to no chance of ever having a child themselves

neutral observer
3d ago

Gop messed with the wrong group. These people will be out voting in the November election on this issue. I will guess they will not be voting for to many Republicans. Prior abortion restrictions will be wiped away. Decades of work by the GOP will be muted with a single election. What did they think would happen when a minority of people wish to push their religious beliefs on the majority. This will be the first of many ballot initiatives after the Scotus ruling to return power to the states. GOP better prepare for we the people of Michigan to vote in constitutional amendments to rid this state of minority rule. LOL

Denise Bradley
3d ago

Legally is the word here. Women can still get abortions here in the state of Michigan. It was never technically legal the way our country set it up. I do believe women should be able to decide if she wants to carry a baby full term, but not to get an abortion when the baby is viable.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Sault News

The Sault News

