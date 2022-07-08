Pro-abortion rights activists working to re-legalize abortion in Michigan

Protestors and activists across Michigan have signed a petition to keep the right to abortion in the state.

Following the Supreme Court's decision in overturning Roe v. Wade, abortion rights are now being decided by individual states. This has led to protests across the country and petitions to change state laws.

There were pro-abortions rights protests in Sault Ste. Marie, Petoskey and many other Michigan cities in the aftermath of the ruling.

"We fought our butts off to get it on the ballot, we were successful at that," said Reproductive Freedom for All activist Jonelle Cooper at a pro-abortion rights rally in Sault Ste. Marie on June 30. "But we need to keep that momentum going and remind people to remember to vote in November, so the fight is still going on."

In Michigan, a 1931 law prevents abortion unless the mother's life is threatened. Reproductive Freedom for All, a statewide campaign to bring safe and legal access to abortion, has organized a petition which would introduce the topic of abortion to the November state ballot. The law that is being petitioned would allow for the safe access to abortion for any reason in Michigan.

"I have been working on this petition drive for about two and a half months and it's been the scariest two and a half months of my life because I've been meeting so many people and going and doing so many scary things like protesting," said pro-abortions right activist Sarah Mauer. "But I think in order for anything to change, people have to start doing scary things, they have to start making themselves uncomfortable, they have to start putting themselves out there and be the change that they want to see."

The petition drive began when the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked in May.

In order to be successful, the petition has to reach more than 425,059 valid signatures. As of Monday, almost 800,000 people had signed the petition. According to Michigan Voter Information Center, that means about one in 10 registered voters in Michigan signed this petition.

Because of the success of the petition, the abortion issue will be on the statewide ballot in the November election.

"We need to start writing letters when you start sending into our Congress people to get something done," said Jodi Decker, who is running for state house representative in the 107th district, at a pro-abortions rights rally in Sault Ste. Marie on June 30. "Now I'm running for women's rights because I don't believe anybody should be able to tell anybody you're going to have a baby and this is going to be your life for the rest of your life. Get out there and vote."

