Watkins Glen Mayor resigns amid sexual harassment allegations

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Ithaca Police Department releasing reports of yet another string of commercial burglaries. Five more local businesses were allegedly hit sometime between Saturday morning and early today. Automotive Consultants, Lincoln Street Diner, Fall Creek House, The Milk Stand, and Rosie’s Ice Cream all reported forced entry and missing items and/or cash. Officers responded to Rosie’s Ice Cream shortly after 2 a.m. for a reported burglary in progress. The store owner saw the suspect on security cameras, but the suspect had left by the time Police arrived. It was determined through security camera footage that the actual theft had occurred hours prior. It’s unknown whether the two suspects who entered the business are working together.

ITHACA, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO