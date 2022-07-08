ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adopt a cat from your local rescue this Sunday for National Kitten Day

By Kaitlyn Keegan, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

During the pandemic, Connecticut residents rushed to local rescues in search of a new companion to wait out the long days of quarantine. Even now with many people back to work, these rescue animals need our help to find their forever homes.

“During the pandemic, there was an adoption boom,” Concetta Berardozzi, of Hearts United Cat Rescue , said. “Some of our cats would even find homes before they were posted. We were cautious to adopt to families that we felt were permanent homes.”

Since then though, Berardozzi said adoptions have slowed.

“There are two factors that have contributed to the fall in numbers,” she said. “One is inflation. Families are worried about the financial commitment of having a pet. The second is that families are traveling again. During the summer months, adoptions slow down naturally, but this year it’s making more of an impact.”

Berardozzi said this slow down puts pressure on rescues that are no-kill shelters as the cats keep on coming in.

Aurora Corteville, of Hidden Treasures Adoption Center , said there are ways people can help.

“Spay and neuter pets. Do not let pets ‘have a litter’ or breed pets. Any animals born take homes away from existing animals,” Corteville said. “Don’t let cats outside and reach out to help animals in need. Rescues and shelters are overflowing and we can’t always take in animals that need help immediately so we need people to step up and help until placement can be found.”

Corteville also stressed the importance of donating to small, local rescues that don’t have much funding along with volunteering to be a foster home.

The following cats especially need your help. Some have special needs, some need to be the only pet in the home and some have been sitting on shelters or with foster families for too long.

Britney

Rescued by Hidden Treasures Adoption Center in Berlin.

Britney’s owner no longer wanted to keep her. She is currently in a foster home in Bristol with two other cats and a small dog.

She is an adorable, sassy little calico, and absolutely loves to play - her antics are quite acrobatic and entertaining. She is very active, and would like to have another young, active pet to play with in her new home. She prefers a calmer household, and might be fine with older, cat-savvy children. She is friendly and likes attention on her own terms. She does not like to be picked up or held. She eats canned food only, as dry food can cause constipation. Britney is 9 months old, and has been spayed, vaccinated for rabies/distemper, microchipped, and tested negative for FIV/FeLV.

If you would like to fill out an application or have any questions, please send an email to us at:info@ht-ac.org .

Sassy Gypsy

Rescued by Hidden Treasures Adoption Center in Berlin.

Gypsy’s owner became pregnant and no longer wanted to keep her. She is currently in a foster home in Berlin with another young female cat.

She is an adorable, sassy little tortoiseshell, and loves to wrestle and play with other cats. She is very active, and would like to have another cat to play with in her new home. She prefers an adult household without children. She is friendly and affectionate, loves to curl up in laps and snuggle up against legs in bed, and likes attention on her own terms. She does not like to be picked up or held. She eats canned food only, as dry food can cause constipation. Gypsy is 2 years old, and has been spayed, vaccinated for rabies/distemper, microchipped, and tested negative for FIV/FeLV.

If you would like to fill out an application or have any questions, please send an email to us at:info@ht-ac.org .

Baxter

Rescued by Hidden Treasures Adoption Center in Berlin.

Baxter was abandoned in a parking lot five years ago by his original owner with a cat tree and a bowl of food. He was rescued by a kind person, and transferred to a foster home. At his vet visit, it was determined that his tail was broken near the base due to a previous traumatic injury. Most of his tail was amputated, leaving a very cute little stubby bobtail on his behind. He was adopted by a kind family who had three other cats and three dogs. Several years later, they had two children. The household became very noisy and busy, and Baxter was not comfortable there. They decided to return him to the rescue, and he is now in a foster home with other cats and 2 small dogs.

This handsome guy is incredibly charming and full of love, despite all of the challenges he’s faced. He loves to follow his people around the house, and flops over for belly rubs and scratches. He will “happy-drool” any time he gets attention, and purrs up a storm. He enjoys playing with other kitties who are welcoming and relaxed, and would love to have a feline buddy in his new home, as he would be lonely as an only pet. He is shy until he settles in, and will require an owner with patience. He is nervous around children, and needs a calm, quiet household. He eats canned food only, as dry food causes constipation. Baxter is 7 years old, and has been neutered, vaccinated for rabies/distemper, microchipped, and tested negative for FIV/FeLV.

If you would like to fill out an application or have any questions, please send an email to us at:info@ht-ac.org .

Apollo

Rescued by Hearts United Cat Rescue in Rocky Hill.

Apollo is a 2-year-old, Maine Coon mix. He is very affectionate and likes lots of attention. He is having trouble finding a home because he is FIV positive and has a slight heart murmur. He does not fight with other cats so he can be in a home with non-positive cats. He would really love your undivided attention though.

Contact Hearts United for information on applying for Apollo.

Boogie

Rescued by Hearts United Cat Rescue in Rocky Hill.

Boogie is a 1-year old, beautiful tuxedo. She is having trouble finding a home because she is so shy. She loves belly rubs and is very sweet. She scares easily though. Boogie would love a home with a friendly, easygoing male cat.

Contact Hearts United for information on applying for Boogie.

Banksy

Rescued by the Connecticut Humane Society and is currently in the Waterford facility.

Banksy is a 6-year-old, neutered, short hair, orange tiger cat. He is a quiet and reserved kitty who would love an adult home where his new family can let him adjust. Once Banksy gets to know you, he is very friendly and enjoys pets and attention. He does want to be the king of the home though so he can get all of your undivided attention! Banksy has a few special needs so speak to the CT Humane Society for more about him.

Contact the CT Humane Society for information on adopting Banksy.

Saddie

Rescued by the Connecticut Humane Society and is currently in the Waterford facility.

Saddie is a 12-year-old, spayed, short-hair mix female. This black kitty would prefer to live with adults only as she has not had much experience with children. She may be willing to live with kids ages 8 and older who are gentle and respectful of cats. Saddie is a social butterfly who will be your little shadow following you around the house. She would also like to be your only pet so she can be the queen of the house.

Contact the CT Humane Society for information on adopting Saddie.

