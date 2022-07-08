Taiwan says Chinese fighters crossed median line of Taiwan Strait
TAIPEI, July 8 (Reuters) - Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Friday morning in a "provocative" move that seriously damaged regional peace and stability, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said.
The median line of the waterway is an unofficial buffer through which neither side's aircraft normally fly.
Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard Editing by Mark Heinrich
