Small Towns Showcase Their Best to Thrive

A mansion that replicates a beautiful castle is now on sale for nearly $2 million, according to Realtor. This home certainly can fulfill anyone's dream of wanting to live in a court based on its design, size, and acreage. You would think a mansion like this was built 100 years ago, but it's fairly new as it was built in 1994, making it younger than most other mansions constructed in the area, according to the Leisure Group Travel. Since this was built relatively recently, the estate should be in good shape, and though the royal design isn't outdated, it can be updated according to your preferences.

KOKOMO, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO