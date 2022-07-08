France expresses its solidarity with Japan after killing of ex-PM Abe

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - France expresses its full solidarity with Japan after the killing of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the French Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

Abe, 67, died on Friday after being shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election.

July 8, 2022 · 9:42 AM UTC

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader, died on Friday hours after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, shocking a country in which political violence is rare and guns are tightly controlled.