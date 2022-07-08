ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France expresses its solidarity with Japan after killing of ex-PM Abe

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - France expresses its full solidarity with Japan after the killing of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the French Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

Abe, 67, died on Friday after being shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election.

Shinzo Abe, former Japanese prime minister, dies after being shot during election campaign, article with video

Asia Pacific ·

July 8, 2022 · 9:42 AM UTC

· undefined ago

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader, died on Friday hours after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, shocking a country in which political violence is rare and guns are tightly controlled.

Reuters

Britain's Queen Elizabeth 'deeply saddened' by death of Japan's Abe

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth said she was “deeply saddened” by the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday. "My family and I were deeply saddened to hear the news of the sudden and tragic death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," said the 96-year-old monarch, who added she had fond memories of meeting Abe and his wife during their 2016 visit to Britain.
WORLD
