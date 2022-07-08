ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Dutch airline KLM to scrap up to 20 European flights a day

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11M1Db_0gYjx7IP00

AMSTERDAM, July 8 (Reuters) - KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM (AIRF.PA), on Friday said it will scrap up to 20 daily flights to European destinations because of staff shortages.

KLM and Schiphol Airport, which serves as KLM's hub, have been unable to fill thousands of job openings since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schiphol has asked airlines to cut thousands of daily passengers to ease the pressure.

"Work pressure at the airport is currently relentless as Schiphol and KLM are both faced with staff shortages. KLM’s measures are intended to restore operational stability, thereby relieving pressure on staff at Schiphol and KLM," the airline said.

KLM on Friday said it will cut 10-20 daily flights through August.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

London's Heathrow airport apologizes for travel disruptions

LONDON (AP) — London’s Heathrow Airport apologized Monday to passengers whose travels were disrupted by staff shortages and warned it may ask airlines to cut more flights from their summer schedules to reduce the strain if the chaos persists. Heathrow, Britain’s busiest airport, said service levels have been unacceptable at times in recent weeks, with long lines for security, delays helping passengers with reduced mobility, and luggage going missing or arriving late. “We want to apologize to any passengers who have been affected by this,” the airport said in a monthly traffic update. Booming demand for summer travel after two years of COVID-19 travel restrictions have swamped airlines and airports in Europe, which have been left shorthanded after laying off many pilots, cabin crew, check-in staff, ground crew and baggage handlers.
WORLD
The Independent

Worst airports for flight delays revealed

Birmingham Airport was the worst in the UK for flight delays last year, an investigation has found. Departures from the West Midlands airport were an average of 12 minutes and 24 seconds late taking-off in 2021, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency.
LIFESTYLE
CBS News

European airports see summer travel chaos

While domestic airlines in the U.S. are struggling to keep up with the summer travel surge, European airports are dealing with similar issues. CBS Senior travel adviser Peter Greenberg joins "CBS News Mornings" with more on what summer travelers can expect at major airports in Europe and how they can best prepare for airport chaos.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

'Uber is robbing people blind': Furious commuters slam the ride sharing app for charging £64 for a FOUR MINUTE journey amid ongoing rail strikes

Hundreds of commuters have been hit by surging prices on the taxi app Uber as Britain braces for a third day of rail chaos. Costs for journeys dramatically increased today as the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators stage a second day of strike action, with just 20 per cent of services running.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air France Klm#Schiphol Airport#Dutch#Klm#European
The US Sun

Heathrow begs travellers not to arrive more than 3 hours early despite huge queues as ‘broken bag drop’ sparks ‘panic’

HEATHROW has begged holiday-makers not to arrive more than three hours early for their flight - despite whopping queues and "panic" as a bag drop broke. Brits travelling through the UK's busiest airport have faced chaotic scenes in recent weeks, with British Airways and easyJet cancelling thousands of flights and baggage piling up at reclaim.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Heathrow Airport cuts flights and warns more could come

Heathrow Airport has apologised to passengers caught up in recent travel chaos but warned that more flights could be cancelled. The UK's largest airport asked airlines to remove 61 flights from Monday's schedules, as it seeks to cope with soaring demand and staff shortages. Heathrow's boss John Holland-Kaye said the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CNN

US dollars will go further on European vacations right now

(CNN) — This week in travel news: What it takes to master one of the world's most difficult airport landings, Japan's picky penguins and why US travelers might want to consider a trip to Europe this year. Destination inspiration. The euro is plummeting. For American tourists, that means European...
LIFESTYLE
International Business Times

Wizz Air Warns Of Flight Cuts Due To Airport Chaos

Wizz Air expects to have to cut flights this summer due to labour shortages and strikes at European airports, the budget airline said on Monday, sending its shares down around 5%. Wizz Chief Executive J?zsef V?radi had said in June the company was confident of returning to pre-COVID productivity by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Airline ticket prices WILL go up and customers will face increased costs former BA chief Willie Walsh says as he expresses 'surprise' airline hasn't yet announced which summer flights it is set to axe

The price of an airline ticket will go up 'without a doubt' as inflation pushes up fuel costs, an air industry boss has warned. These increased costs will be passed on to the customer, said Willie Walsh, ex British Airways chief and director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

EasyJet passengers erupt in applause as two people VOLUNTEER to leave overbooked flight so it can take off as thousands of holidays are ruined by chaos

Passengers on an easyJet flight burst into applause this morning after two passengers volunteered to leave an overbooked flight so it could take off. In a video posted on social media, both passengers and crew can be seen enthusiastically supporting the man and woman, who can be seen walking off the flight after boarding.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

489K+
Followers
341K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy