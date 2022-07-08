ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

On This Day in RI History: July 8, 1663 – King Charles II grants Rhode Island charter

By Ken Abrams
whatsupnewp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 8th, 1663, 27 years after Roger Williams arrived in the colony, King Charles II gave Rhode Island its first royal charter. The Charter provided royal...

whatsupnewp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatsupnewp.com

Today In Newport History: July 11, 1780 – Rochambeau Arrives In Newport

On July 11, 1780 approximately 5,000 – 6,000 French soldiers commanded by Rochambeau arrived at King Park in Newport, Rhode Island. The code name given by the French government for the plan was “Expédition Particulière” and its mission was to support the American rebel forces against Britain in the American Revolutionary War. In English it was known as the Special Expedition.
NEWPORT, RI
centerforhealthjournalism.org

Chasing the Fix: The addiction epidemic rebounds in Rhode Island

Despite leading the nation in policies to address opioid addiction, Rhode Island’s progress has stalled. Drug overdose deaths in the state have spiked 42% during the last two years (2019-2021). And data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that after five years of improvement in its national ranking for fatal overdoses, Rhode Island is now heading in the wrong direction.
WOONSOCKET, RI
mybackyardnews.com

GEORGE WHILEY CENTER PAWTUCKET, RHODE ISLAND

While we continue to organize for access to housing for all, those struggling to survive on the streets have been facing attacks, including having their tents slashed…. If you have an extra tent that you would like to donate or sleeping bags, drop offs are on Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm at the George Wiley Center 32 East Ave. Pawtucket, RI 02860.
PAWTUCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: July 11

Good Morning, today is Monday, July 11. 🌊 On this day in 1780, approximately 5,000 – 6,000 French soldiers commanded by Rochambeau arrived at King Park in Newport, Rhode Island. The code name given by the French government for the plan was “Expédition Particulière” and its mission was...
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
iheart.com

State Issues Puffer Fish Warning

State officials are reminding you to "know your Puffers". The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has issued a health alert for catchers of fish. The DEM says it is receiving more reports of anglers reeling in the smooth puffer fish. Their normal color is gray or olive-gray. The state...
POLITICS
rinewstoday.com

Foolproof Brewing Company names Mission Beverage, new distributor

As of June 2022 Foolproof Brewing Company is now being distributed in Rhode Island by new distributors in the business, Mission Beverage. Mission beverage was started by Kyle Michaud and Nate Costa. After meeting during a fire department fundraising event, Kyle and Nate bonded over their passion for craft beer and began brainstorming ways to collaborate together in the beer industry. Thus began their mission toward starting a distribution company. Mission Beverage officially moved their first case of beer in February 2022.
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Williams
Person
Charles Ii
whatsupnewp.com

Driver’s Ed training now offered at CCRI’s Newport Campus

The Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) is now offering driver’s ed training at the Newport County Campus, located at 1 John Chafee Blvd., in Newport. CCRI says in a press release that they are now offering the training in response to growing demand on Aquidneck Island. CCRI is...
NEWPORT, RI
independentri.com

North Kingstown town officials still weighing options on future of marijuana

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A majority of the North Kingstown Town Council is favoring letting voters decide whether recreational marijuana can be sold legally in town. But, unlike their counterparts in Narragansett and South Kingstown, a final decision of a potential referendum has yet to officially be made. Republican...
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Robert L. Thorpe

Robert L. Thorpe, age 70, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2022, at home. He was the husband of Maureen (Fitzpatrick) Thorpe. Bob was born in Attleboro, MA to Frederick and Dorothy (Johnson) Thorpe. He graduated from Bishop Feehan High School in 1970 as a star athlete in football, basketball, and track and was inducted into the school Athletic Hall of Fame. He recently retired after a successful career in manufacturing HR, most recently for Engaged2Excel. Bob was a lifelong sailor and sports enthusiast. He and Maureen enjoyed sailing out of Portsmouth and living at the water’s edge. Bob would always be the first one in and the last one swimming for the season. He especially loved spending time at the beach with his grandchildren. For years Bob enjoyed summer gatherings at his family’s Cape house. He was a fitness nut, working out at the YMCA during lunch breaks, lifting weights in the garage, swimming, or cycling. As a kidder, Bob often tried to find the humor in every situation, and often succeeded.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Charles#Rhode Island State House#Legislature#Charter#Native Americans
ABC6.com

Rhode Island police departments warn residents of text scams

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police are warning people about text scams. “Please be alert for a text scam that appears to be a t-shirt sales site for Rhode Island State Police or other police departments,” state police wrote on twitter. Police said not to click...
COVENTRY, RI
WPRI 12 News

Blue-green algae found in Roger Williams Park lake

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Potentially harmful blue-green algae has been found in another body of water in Rhode Island, prompting officials to issue a warning on Friday. The R.I. Department of Health and R.I. Department of Environmental Management are urging people to avoid all contact with Elm Lake at Roger Williams Park in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

RIDOH and DEM recommend avoiding contact with multiple bodies of water

The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management are advising people to avoid contact with Lower Melville Pond in Portsmouth and Elm Lake in Roger Williams Park, Providence due to blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) blooms. An advisory associated with the bloom in Upper Melville Pond (as known as Thurston Gray Pond) remains in effect. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and animals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- July 7, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith had to dodge some windy weather early on the 4th of July weekend but were able to put together some successful trips later in the weekend. They have seen a nice new slug of fluke show up on the grounds, with better numbers of fish of all size classes. There is still no shortage of scup and sea bass on the half day and full day trips as well, so action remains steady. The wind forecast looks perfect for the weekend, so be sure to book a trip before they fill up!
HOBBIES
oceanstatecurrent.com

Rhode Island making affordable housing options more widely known

(The Center Square) – A pair of bills that will aid Rhode Island residents in more easily finding affordable housing have been signed, Democratic Gov. Dan McKee said. The governor announced Tuesday that he signed House Bill 7944A, sponsored by Rep. Arthur Corvese, D-North Providence, and Senate Bill 3051, sponsored by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-Providence, on June 30.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

New Worker Housing: North Main Street – Architecture Critic Morgan

The housing crisis in Providence is not new, but it has reached a crisis point. But what better time to ask how the City of Providence will address the issue than an election year. It is time to be worthy of the Creative Capital moniker by underwriting affordable shelter for our citizens, gathering market forces, government muscle, and responsible design into smart, innovative, yet practical solutions. Let’s start with a commitment to new housing on North Main Street.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy