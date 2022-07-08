On This Day in RI History: July 8, 1663 – King Charles II grants Rhode Island charter

Robert L. Thorpe, age 70, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2022, at home. He was the husband of Maureen (Fitzpatrick) Thorpe. Bob was born in Attleboro, MA to Frederick and Dorothy (Johnson) Thorpe. He graduated from Bishop Feehan High School in 1970 as a star athlete in football, basketball, and track and was inducted into the school Athletic Hall of Fame. He recently retired after a successful career in manufacturing HR, most recently for Engaged2Excel. Bob was a lifelong sailor and sports enthusiast. He and Maureen enjoyed sailing out of Portsmouth and living at the water’s edge. Bob would always be the first one in and the last one swimming for the season. He especially loved spending time at the beach with his grandchildren. For years Bob enjoyed summer gatherings at his family’s Cape house. He was a fitness nut, working out at the YMCA during lunch breaks, lifting weights in the garage, swimming, or cycling. As a kidder, Bob often tried to find the humor in every situation, and often succeeded.

PORTSMOUTH, RI ・ 11 HOURS AGO