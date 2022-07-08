ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Food Bank Looking for Your Help

ktmoradio.com
 3 days ago

If you’re putting 10,000 miles a month on your vehicles with these gas prices, you can...

www.ktmoradio.com

kwos.com

Was there another fix for Missouri’s roads?

Cole County State Rep. Rudy Veit stands by his support of the move that raised Missouri’s gas tax. Veit tangled with Austin Petersen on the KWOS Morning Show over his stance on the issue …. Missouri’s total gas tax will be nearly 30 – cents a gallon when the...
KICK AM 1530

House For Sale in Missouri Could Be Used For a Superhero Lair

There is so much uniqueness in this roundhouse for sale including this is the first time it's been on the market. I saw this on Zillow Gone Wild and I just had to share. This is a custom-built round steel home on the market for the first time located in the heart of St. Peters, Missouri this 6,714 square-foot home is more like a superhero lair. Floor after floor after floor, this home has so much room for a superhero to hide and have superhero meetings. The house is surrounded by three acres of wooded land to hide from villains and fans, a massive garage to park all the superhero cars, and maybe boats, and a home office with a private entrance so no one knows your secret identity. See. perfect for a superhero.
KTTS

Fake Money Showing Up At Area Businesses

(KTTS News) — Taney County authorities are warning people to take a close look at any cash someone gives you before you accept it. The sheriff says someone has been using fake money at businesses in North Arkansas and Southern Missouri. Some of the bills have Chinese writing, while...
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri ARPA website adds grant funding information, application dates

This story has been updated. Following the approval of the state budget, a Missouri government website detailing how the state is spending COVID-19 relief funds now provides additional information about available funding and application deadlines for 25 grant programs. The funds come from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act,...
FOX2Now

Counties with the most college graduates in Missouri

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
FOX 2

Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri

Story name: Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,109,172 which is 828% higher than the state average of $227,286.
Kait 8

1 person killed, 2 others hurt after accident on Table Rock Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on Table Rock Lake. Sergeant Mike McClure says a pontoon boat drove into a crowd near an area known as Breezy Point Sunday afternoon. He says this part of the lake is popular with swimmers; people have been jumping off the rock bluffs into the lake for decades. The location is in the vicinity of State Park Marina.
KCTV 5

Iowa lake beach at which Missouri resident contracted rare brain infection closed for swimming

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Iowa beach is temporarily closed for swimming as a precaution after a case of a rare brain infection was confirmed. The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed that a Missouri resident swimming at the beach at Lake of Three Fires State Park contracted Naegleria fowleri, an ameba, commonly found in warm, freshwater, that can cause a rare life-threatening infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis.
KRMS Radio

Rare Amoeba Found In Missouri Resident

Officials with the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services are confirming a rare brain infection in a Missouri Resident. They say the Naegleria fowleri is a microscopic single-celled free-living amoeba that can cause rare life-threatening infection of the brain. In a release, they indicate that a patient is in...
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s K-12 Public Schools Will Soon Require its Workers to Complete Seizure Response Training

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s K-12 public schools will soon require its workers to complete seizure response training. Governor Parson has signed a healthcare bill into law that requires school nurses to have individualized health care plans to respond to these children. State Senator Doug Beck, a Democrat from St. Louis County, is the bill sponsor.
point2homes.com

5 Flagstone Lane, Saint Peters, Saint Charles County, MO, 63376

Lovely curb appeal is just the beginning. This ranch home features a new roof, gutters, downspouts & gutter guards, a new garage door as well (2021). The brick front, covered front porch, & custom landscaping make you want to hit the brakes for a closer look. This updated & well maintained property includes new engineered wood floors on most of the main level. The living rm. features a slate tile entry, crown molding lots of natural lighting from the newer windows. It features an updated Kit. with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances & ceramic tile flooring. The master bedrm. suite includes a updated half bath. There are 2 additional bedrms on this level serviced by the updated hall bathrm. The LL amenities include a large Rec. Rm, 2 additional rms with closets for sleeping/office areas. Another full bath & large laundry area. The lg level fenced backyard has a gate & a stamped concrete patio, its perfect for those outdoor gatherings. Don't miss the huge oversized 2 car garage.
kq2.com

Severe weather tore through northwest Missouri Thursday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Severe weather moved through the area late last night and early this morning causing damage to a rural community. This damage was isolated to Rochester, Missouri and the surrounding area. Downed trees and branches were the majority of the damage. However, a few metal buildings and sheds...
iHeartRadio

This Is Missouri's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Missouri hospital scored the highest.
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, July 8th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has confirmed a case of a rare brain-eating disorder caused by an amoeba. Known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis, or “PAM,” it happens when the amoeba enters through the nose and travels to the person’s brain. The patient is being treated in intensive care at a Missouri hospital. Health officials have not disclosed where the patient contracted the amoeba, only saying the source is being investigated and that ALL warm bodies of fresh water can contain the amoeba. The best precaution is to limit the amount of water entering your nose from lakes, rivers, and ponds.
