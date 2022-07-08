Food Bank Looking for Your Help

Lovely curb appeal is just the beginning. This ranch home features a new roof, gutters, downspouts & gutter guards, a new garage door as well (2021). The brick front, covered front porch, & custom landscaping make you want to hit the brakes for a closer look. This updated & well maintained property includes new engineered wood floors on most of the main level. The living rm. features a slate tile entry, crown molding lots of natural lighting from the newer windows. It features an updated Kit. with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances & ceramic tile flooring. The master bedrm. suite includes a updated half bath. There are 2 additional bedrms on this level serviced by the updated hall bathrm. The LL amenities include a large Rec. Rm, 2 additional rms with closets for sleeping/office areas. Another full bath & large laundry area. The lg level fenced backyard has a gate & a stamped concrete patio, its perfect for those outdoor gatherings. Don't miss the huge oversized 2 car garage.
