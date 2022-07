England stormed into the quarter-finals of the Euros on a record-breaking night in which Beth Mead scored a hat-trick in an astonishing 8-0 win over Norway. The Arsenal striker led the way with her third treble for Sarina Wiegman’s team as England broke the record for the biggest win in the finals of this tournament, which they had equalled when beating Scotland 6-0 in the opening game of Euro 2017.

