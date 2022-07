Nick Kyrgios has openly disapproved of the strict dress code at Wimbledon and he found another way to express that after he lost to Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday. Kyrgios adhered to the dress policy at the All England Club by wearing all white while playing. After he lost in four sets, however, he immediately exchange his white hat for a red Jordan Brand cap.

