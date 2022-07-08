ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cori Broadus

By Tiffany Raiford
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you think the name Cori Broadus is familiar to you, you’re not mistaken. She’s the daughter of famed rapper and musician Snoop Dogg, who has only been famous for what seems like our entire lives. She’s a young woman navigating adulthood while also trying to figure out how to make...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Liz Caribel Sierra

We don’t know that much about Liz Caribel Sierra. She’s the kind of woman who has done a lovely job of becoming a talented actress without being someone who shares everything with the world. She takes part in some social media platforms – she’s bigger on TikTok than other channels – but it is her acting that is really noticeable. She’s been cast in a few big projects as of late, and it’s time for the world to be introduced to her.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Vanessa Ferlito

Vanessa Ferlito has a famous face. She’s been in every good show on television, and she’s been in a few good movies, too. Her long career as an actress spans a couple of decades, and her talent only improves – if that’s even possible. She’s someone who has been in all of your favorite shows, and she’s really good at playing detectives and law enforcement officials. She’s got a lot going for her, and it’s one of those things that you cannot deny. What we love about her is that she just keeps getting better, and we thought you should know her personal life better.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Patrika Darbo

You may not be familiar with Patrika Darbo by name, but there’s a very good chance that you’re familiar with her face. Patrika has been in the entertainment industry for almost 40 years and she has built a very impressive resume during that time. Along the way, she has crossed paths with lots of talented people. Although she has been part of dozens of successful projects, she is probably best known for her work in the soap opera world. She has been playing Nancy Wesley in Days of Our Lives since the late 1990s and she also played Shirley Spectra in The Young and the Restless. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Patrika Darbo.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cori Broadus
Person
Snoop Dogg
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michael Cordray

Michael Cordray probably never thought life would lead him to the world of reality TV. After all, there was a time in his life when he was on a much more traditional path. However, things changed when he and his wife, Ashley, decided to embark on a new journey in the real estate and home renovation world. Michael and Ashley are the founders of a company called Save 1900 where they focus on renovating old homes. The work they’ve done eventually caught the attention of TV producers, and they are now the stars of a show called Restoring Gavelston. Now, he is becoming known to people all over the country. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Michael Cordray.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Play Sports#Steroids#Mental Health#Left And Right
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Madeleine McGraw

Being a child in the entertainment industry can be very challenging. However, Madeleine McGraw has shown time and time again that she’s fully capable of rising to the occasion. Even though she’s only 13 years old, she has already been in the entertainment industry for nearly a decade. So far, she’s gotten to work with some of the biggest names in the industry and it’s clear that she has what it takes to have a long and successful career. Some of her best-known credits include Outcast and Secrets of Sulphur Springs. She also has a couple of upcoming projects which will be released at some point in 2022. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know Madeleine McGraw.
CELEBRITIES
GMA

Tim McGraw praises wife Faith Hill for '1883' billboard: 'So proud'

Tim McGraw praised wife Faith Hill recently after spotting the country star on a billboard for the couple's hit Paramount+ show, "1883," in Los Angeles. McGraw, himself a country legend, stars alongside Hill in the "Yellowstone" prequel, which premiered in December. The couple play James and Margaret Dutton, who are traveling across the Great Plains with their 17-year-old daughter Elsa, played by Isabel May, to seek a new life in Montana.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

Jeffrey Dean Morgan in The Boys? Yes Please

So far it sounds like more rumor than reality, but if Jeffrey Dean Morgan was to come to The Boys season 4 it’s not tough to think that this could happen, especially since Jensen Ackles has already been added to the show. But what part would Morgan play? His role as Negan in The Walking Dead and his time in Supernatural, not to mention several movies, have made it clear that he can play a tough guy, but that he’s also far more than the savage individual that can brain someone with a barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat. For all that he’s evolved though, one has to think that he’s also shown a lot of character over the years and has been able to turn on the charm in a very big way, so fitting into the cast of The Boys shouldn’t be a big deal. Plus, the alpha male behavior that has been so prevalent on the show is right up Morgan’s alley, so thinking that he could be given a solid part in the fourth season isn’t tough at all.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

The Five Craziest Impractical Jokers Punishments

Since its debut more than a decade ago, Impractical Jokers has made millions of people laugh. Using a set of hidden cameras, the show centers around a group of longtime friends (“jokers”) who essentially compete by performing elaborate pranks. The pranks are referred to as “punishments” because they require the jokers to embarrass themselves. Over the years, viewers have gotten to witness some pretty intense punishments, but there are definitely some that have been more memorable than others. If you’re a long-time fan of the show, you’ll probably remember some of this. However, if you’ve never seen the series, this might inspire you to watch. Check out our list of the five craziest Impractical Jokers punishments.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
TVOvermind

Remembering James Caan: Actor Died at 82

Hollywood lost another bright star recently as James Caan passed away on the 6th of July at the age of 82. The fact is that celebrities pass on every year and are greatly mourned by those who cared for them and those who found them to be highly entertaining throughout their careers. But some have been around long enough and have created a serious impact in Hollywood who come as a much heavier blow when they pass away. James Caan would be one of those individuals since he’s been seen in so many movies over the years that it’s been easy to wonder if he would continue to act right up until the final breath left his body. This feels fairly accurate, without offense to Mr. Caan, since he was in his early 80s when he passed, and he was still listed as being active in his career. But then, one doesn’t expect any less from those that have been so dedicated to their careers for so long. The love for what one does often keeps people willing to perform the same act long after their prime, and for that, we can be thankful.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Ridiculous Horror Movies: Jennifer’s Body

If you’ve seen Jennifer’s Body then you already know how ridiculous this horror comedy is, and if you haven’t, well, that’s kind of up to you. But the fact is that in the history of horror movies there are those that are ridiculous, those that are downright horrible, and those that are kind of tough to watch. This movie is fairly gory, but not so over the top that one might cringe when watching the blood spew. If anything, there’s just enough blood and guts to be interesting, and there’s enough sexuality within the movie thanks to Megan Fox since at this time she was definitely still seen as a hot prospect because of her looks. But as far as her acting goes, well, that’s a subjective matter. She’s not horrible in this movie, but she’s not exactly Oscar material. It’s very easy to be forgiving of any lack on her part though since this movie wasn’t exactly one of those that came off in the way that the director and writer wanted, meaning it wasn’t as empowering or as uplifting as it could have been. The intent was there since the truth is that in a lot of horror movies women are terrorized, but one has to wonder if the two women that pushed this movie realized that there was already a great deal of female empowerment in horror that had been seen years before.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy