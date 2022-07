Celtic face Rapid Vienna in their second pre-season friendly this evening, but there’s nothing friendly about the relationship between the two clubs. The mere mention of the name Rapid Vienna makes the blood boil for many Celtic fans. The Bhoys were paired against the Austrian side in the second round of the 1984 European Cup Winners’ Cup. The tie posed a tricky proposition for the Celts, something the faithful became acutely aware of when Celtic fell to a 3-1 defeat at the Gerhard Hannapi Stadion, in the first leg. Hans Krankl almost broke the net with a left foot thrash from just inside the box in the 87th minute that night. The goal, many Austrians felt, had guaranteed Rapid qualification for the Quarter Finals.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO