Golden State needs to find young talent to fill the bottom of its rotation. These three players from the Warriors Summer League roster can help. Stephen Curry and his teammates may still be basking in the glow of another NBA Title triumph, but Golden State’s front office is already hard at work trying to figure out how to engineer a repeat. The top of the roster is beset with stars already. The next order of business for the Warriors is finding young, cheap contributors to fill out the end of the bench.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO