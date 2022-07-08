ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

O’Hoppe, Miller Selected for All-Star Futures Game

By John Furdyna
bctv.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatcher Logan O’Hoppe and pitcher Erik Miller were the selected as for the All-Star Futures game for top-prospects around the minor league system. The 2022 SiriusXM Game will be held on Saturday, July 16, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. This season Logan O’Hoppe has played in 60...

