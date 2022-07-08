The 20 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music concerts, comedy shows, festivals, conventions, concert series like Northside Nights at Castlewood Park, 3K runs, theatre plays, vintage book sale and family friendly happenings.

PGA’s Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club

The PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship golf tournament continues at the Keene Trace Golf Club’s Champions course in Nicholasville through July 10. Tickets start at $40. 20 Ave of Champions & 5600 Harrodsburg Rd, Nicholasville. BarbasolChampionship.com .

Golf fans will get up close to some of the best players in the world this weekend, like here as Joseph Bramlett watched his ball during the final day of the 2021 PGA Barbasol Championship at the Champions Course at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Carlisle Blackberry Festival

The 76th annual Blackberry Festival will continue in downtown Carlisle through July 9 with live music, a 5K, a bake-off, a Miss/Mister Blackberry Festival Pageant and more. Tickets are $15 per day. E Main St, Carlisle. facebook.com/events/3186425698265605 .

KenTokyoCon anime convention at the Central Bank Center

Kentokyocon, Lexington’s three-day anime convention, will take place at the Central Bank Center from July 8-10. Tickets are available at the door. 430 W Vine St. CentralBankCenter.com/Events/Detail/Kentokyocon-1 .

Haunters Against Hate at the Clarion Hotel Conference Center - North

Haunters Against Hate, the event combining the horror, haunt and LGBTQ communities together, will take place from July 8-10 at the Clarion Hotel Conference Center - North. The event will feature everything from awards and drag shows to cosplay and makeup competitions, vendors, LGBTQ organizations and more. HAH will be open on July 8 from 3-8 p.m., July 9 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and July 10 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets range from $5-110. 1950 Newtown Pike. HAHtheEvent.com .

Moondance Arts Festival at Moondance Amphitheater

The inaugural Moondance Arts Festival will take place at Moondance Amphitheater on July 8 from 6-9 p.m. Activities include work for display and purchase from a variety of local artists along with live music, Irish dance, contemporary dance and other performances. 1152 Monarch St. MoondanceArtsFestival.org .

Northside Nights concert series at Castlewood Park

The fourth installment of The City of Lexington’s “Northside Nights” concert series at Castlewood Park will commence with music from Benny J. & Friends on July 8 at 7 p.m. The event is free to attend. 201 Castlewood Dr. LexingtonKy.gov/Northside-Nights .

Music guide: Best outdoor summer concert series at Lexington parks, amphitheaters

Comedian Dusty Slay at Comedy Off Broadway

Alabama-born comedian Dusty Slay will perform at Comedy Off Broadway on July 8 and 9 at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. each night. Tickets are $18–20. 161 Lexington Green Cir #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com .

Singin’ In The Rain Jr. at the West T Hill Community Theatre

The West T. Hill Community Theatre in Danville will present the play “Singin’ In The Rain Jr.” six times between July 8 and 17. This weekend’s show times are on July 8 and 9 at 8 p.m. and July 10 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $13. 117 Larrimore Ln., Danville. westthill.net .

Nothing Bundt Fun 3K at Wellington Park

The inaugural Nothing Bundt Fun 3K benefiting The Foster Care Council will take place at Wellington Park on July 8 at 8 p.m. All participants will receive a mini cake after finishing courtesy of Nothing Bundt Cakes. Tickets are $20 for a quarter mile kids cake dash and $30 for the 3K. 565 Wellington Way. RunSignUp.com .

Mt. Sterling in Bloom flower festival

Enjoy flower landscaping, arranging, art projects, demonstrations, live painters, food and drink vendors, downtown merchant specials, assorted flower-themed items for sale and more during Mt. Sterling in Bloom on July 9 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event is free to attend. Downtown Mt. Sterling. MtSterlingTourism.com/Event/Mt-Sterling-In-Bloom/ .

John Santos “One Pocket” Losantiville Black Stockings was tagged out at first by Todd Mattingly “Rabbit” in a vintage baseball game set in the 1860’s at Waveland Historic Site. Mark Mahan/2015 file photo

Vintage baseball at Waveland State Historic Site

Enjoy America’s pastime with a vintage baseball game with the Bluegrass Barons at Waveland State Historic Site on July 9 from 12-5 p.m. Tickets are $2-5. 225 Waveland Museum Ln. Parks.Ky.gov/Lexington/Events/Events/Vintage-Baseball-Waveland .

Jurassic Jam at The Barnyard

For the family, experience dinosaur encounters, live music from Leave Those Kids Alone, face painting, inflatables and more during Jurassic Jam at The Barnyard in Sharpsburg on July 9 at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $18-22. 10005 W Highway 36, Sharpsburg. TheBarnyardVenue.com .

Frankfort Public Art Tour through downtown

The Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission will lead a public art walk through downtown of the state capital beginning outside their offices at 4 p.m. on July 9. Tickets are $6-12. 300 St Clair St #102. VisitFrankfort.com/Event/Frankfort-Public-Art-Tour-3/ .

UnityFest concert against gun violence at Greyline Station

There will be a free concert to bring together the community to stand against gun violence July 9 from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. at Greyline Station & Market, 101 W. Loudon Ave. UnityFest will begin at 5 p.m. with community showcase at 5 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. by performances by local rap, hip-hop, and R&B artists Ka$h Lovee, Devine Carama & JK-47, Chasabag Berich, Sensei Nowa, B Nichole, J Rag$, Tony Wavy, Mack Psalmist, Booka, Wessyde Jones, Rollo Green, and Star Bookie. radiolex.us/event/unityfest-2022/

Derek Spencer concert at Shaker Village

Louisville-based musician Derek Spencer will perform as part of the “Music On The Lawn” concert series at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill on July 9 at 6:30 p.m. The event is free to attend. 3501 Lexington Rd, Harrodsburg. ShakerVillageKy.org/Events/Music-On-The-Lawn-12/ .

Mojothunder concert at Somerset’s Virginia Theatre

Pure Grain will present a concert from Mojothunder, Cody Lee Meece & The Poor Excuses, and Hunter Flynn at the recently renovated and reopened Virginia Theatre on July 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. 214 E Mt. Vernon St., Somerset. facebook.com/events/4789083104529298 .

Rhyan Sinclair concert at Rebel Rebel Studio & Lounge

Lexington-based 21-year-old country singer Rhyan Sinclair will perform at Rebel Rebel Studio & Lounge in Berea on July 9 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. 440 Chestnut St., Berea. RebelRebelBerea.com .

KY RiverFest on the Kentucky River

Bluegrass Greensource will host its second annual KY RiverFest July 10 from 9 a.m.-noon on the Kentucky River. The free event, which starts at Proud Mary BBQ, 9079 Old Richmond Rd., will have hands-on test sessions and demos of canoes, kayaks, and paddle boards by Canoe Kentucky, and a vendor area to learn about other environmental and outdoor and organizations. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by a an adult guardian. The Lexington Fire Department will be there with a fire truck for the kids there will be fishing demonstrations by Kentucky Fish & Wildlife. bggreensource.org

SolHarvest: Local Vendors and Makers Market at Pivot Brewing

The first installment of Pivot Brewing’s SolHarvest Festival, a collaboration between Black Soil KY and Moody Mike’s, will take place on July 10 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The event includes a vendor and makers market, local food trucks, a brunch from Moody Mike’s with ingredients sourced from Black Soil KY from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and more. The event is free to attend. 1400 Delaware Ave. Facebook.com .

Vintage Book Sale at the American Saddlebred Museum

The American Saddlebred Museum is hosting a vintage book sale from July 10-12 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily with everything from equestrian books to magazines, sale catalogs and more. The event is free to attend. 4083 Iron Works Pkwy. facebook.com/events/1058097671806382 .