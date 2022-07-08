ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Retro Malibu Barbie Truck Tour Comes To Grand Rapids Saturday

By Lisha B
 3 days ago
Round up all your little kiddies because the Malibu Barbie Truck is on tour with a tour stop in Grand Rapids this Saturday. The Malibu Barbie Truck is giving all of the retro 70s vibes you have been missing from Mattel. You can find the Malibu Barbie Truck at...

