Richmond, VA

July 8, 2022

theriver953.com
 3 days ago

ABC news reports that Richmond Authorities thwarted an assault attempt near Richmond July 4. Richmond Police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents and FBI reported Wed. July 6 the arrest of two roommates in connection to a attempted mass shooting. Two men are in custody after a hero...

theriver953.com

WTOP

Virginia prosecutor takes leave for brain injury

RICHMOND, Va. — An elected prosecutor in central Virginia says a traumatic brain injury resulting from a fall earlier this year led her to step down temporarily from her job. Ann Cabell Baskervill, the commonwealth’s attorney for Dinwiddie County, disclosed the injury in a statement Sunday to the Richmond...
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Port Republic, VA
City
Richmond, VA
theriver953.com

Shooting Results in Vehicle Crash

Henrico County Police Division is investigating a shooting accident that resulted in a vehicle crash in North Henrico. Sunday July 10 police were called to the 500 block of North Road to investigate a vehicle crash involving gunfire. Officers learned from witnesses at the scene that a suspect had gotten...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

New Life Deliverance Tabernacle gives meals for gun violence prevention

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -With a recent spike in gun violence across the City of Richmond, New Life Deliverance Tabernacle has played a key role in helping impacted communities by offering meals, fellowship and alternatives to gun violence. New Life says the meals are a way to bring people together and to give youth a sense of community and direction.
RICHMOND, VA
WSET

Bob Good hosts pro-life rally in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Dozens came out in front of the state capitol on Saturday celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade and rallying to abolish abortion. Mary Katherine Bennett came from Forest, Virginia to the rally. She’s a mom of six children. “I have rejoiced when I...
RICHMOND, VA
#Fbi#Violent Crime#Richmond Abc#Richmond Authorities#Richmond Police#Svbf
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

High speed chase results in capture of shooter

An hour-long police pursuit that began in Sussex County on June 30 and led to the capture of two shooting suspects is believed to be connected to a fire which totally destroyed a Mobil home in Stony Creek last Wednesday, as Sussex County Sheriff’s Department Corporal Stewart Hudson revealed in an exclusive interview.
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Some upset by rollback of expanded early inmate release in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some Virginians are rallying against a new law that went into effect July first that rolls back expanded early inmate release. Jennifer Dalton of Ignite Justice put on the rally in Echo Lake Park Saturday morning. Dalton said she had to gather advocacy groups together following the sudden rollback of a law that would let some incarnated people out early.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Woman injured in Petersburg shooting Saturday night

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is hurt after a shooting in Petersburg Saturday night. According to the Petersburg Police Department, officers were notified that a person had been shot in the 500 block of Mingea Street at 9:46 P.M. The victim was located and taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
PETERSBURG, VA
RICHMOND, VA

