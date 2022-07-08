New Poll: 1/4 Of Americans Are Open To Taking Up Arms Against The Govt.

Photo : Getty Images

When it comes to polls here in the U.S., we may have jumped the shark. (That's an old Happy Days reference)

A survey of only 1,000 people, concluded that a 1/4 of Americans are open to taking up arms against the government.

"My immediate question was, who conducted this study? who did they poll? and whether there's some sort of alternate agenda?" said political analyst and gun law expert, Michele Maples, "I think that this poll is really just to rebel rouse, and further polarize the country with a bunch of nonsense."

The poll was conducted by the University of Chicago, although it ended up being more propaganda, and yet another attack on conservatives.

"The left has done a pretty good job at this, they seem to own this narrative" Maples told KTRH, "They are trying to make Republicans look like crazy, gun toting individuals, who are going to fly off the handle at any minute and open fire against the government, when simply that's not true."

One thing that was true in the poll? It found that Republicans and Democrats don't like each other!