Walker Independence is not coming in July 2022

Lenny Von Dohlen, who was best known for playing the agoraphobic orchid-growing Harold Smith on David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, has died at the age of 64. Von Dohlen passed away Tuesday, July 5, at his home in Los Angeles after a long illness, his longtime manager, Steven J. Wolfe, has confirmed. His sister, Catherine Von Dohlen, posted a tribute to him announcing his passing on Facebook on July 7. “The world lost a magnificent man on July 5,” she wrote alongside a photo of her with her brother. ” Brother Len was passionate about everything and everyone. He was always leading; whether it be riveting conversation, an artistic creation or a trip to new places. He loved a good laugh. He continues on his spiritual journey. Living life full in his memory.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO