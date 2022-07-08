ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Auction open until 9pm tonight - Friday, July 8!

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lloyd Center for the Environment’s Clambake XXXVII – “37 Years of Celebrating Science and Education!” will take place today, Friday, July 8 with the online auction ending at 9pm. A tradition upon which so much depends, the Clambake helps to underwrite the...

Walking tours Fridays from Mattapoisett Museum

MATTAPOISETT — Walking tours will be available Fridays July 15 through Aug. 26 on Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Mattapoisett Museum, 5 Church St. Extra tours will be scheduled Saturday, July 16 during Harbor Days. Volunteer Luke Couto will be the guide. This one-hour walking tour will travel...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
JULY USED BOOK SALE

It's still time for beach reading! Or hammock reading, or front porch reading, or vacation reading or whatever summertime reading suits you!! The Friends of the Wareham Free Library have plenty of great books for adults and children thanks to the donations we have received, and we offer them at the best prices around. So get ready to stock up:
WAREHAM, MA
Bourne Wareham Art Association to host art show

The Bourne Wareham Art Association will host an art show and sale later this month at the Wareham Free Library featuring nearly 40 works of art. An opening reception for the 10-artist show will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 29 at the library, 59 Marion Road. The show will include oils, acrylics, pastels, watercolors and mixed media art.
WAREHAM, MA
WPRI 12 News

Crowds flock to Wickford Art Festival

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a town tradition, synonymous with summer: The annual Wickford Art Festival. The two-day event, featuring over 180 fine artists, attracts thousands of people to the village each year. This year, organizers were expecting a higher than usual turnout. “Oh, the festival is a display of fantastic artwork from all […]
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
NBSO Announces 2022-23 Season!

The New Bedford Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Yaniv Dinur are thrilled to invite you back to the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center for our 2022-2023 concert series! Subscription tickets for the season are now available and past subscribers are asked to renew by August 1 to retain their current seats.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Surprising True Story of Providence Zoo’s Amazing Sentinel Dog

Think the Sentinel dog statue at Roger Williams Park Zoo is just a photo op spot? Think again. Though tens of thousands of zoo guests have enjoyed Providence's Roger Williams Park Zoo over the years and have likely snapped a photo or two with the park's beloved dog statue, how many people truly know his tale - or even his name?
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

What’s to Become of Our Parades? Dr. Ed Iannuccilli

We started the July 4th celebration on the evening before by walking along the Bristol Harbor to position ourselves for the best view of the fireworks. Joyful families walked alongside. The stroll was worth it as the fireworks were everything we expected, returning us to youth, as they do every year. The show continued when, as we walked home, a flotilla of boats rumbled out of the harbor, displaying a necklace of lights to accompany us. And soon the 4th would be upon us.
BRISTOL, RI
Travel Maven

The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a Fairytale

Blithewold is a mansion, garden, and arboretum in Bristol, Rhode Island and it is one of New England's many hidden treasures. This historic estate covers 33 acres complete with sweeping views of the Narragansett Bay. The property contains 45-rooms filled with various family heirlooms and is surrounded by a series of lovely unique gardens.
BRISTOL, RI
Uprise RI

When her East Side homeless encampment was bulldozed, Molly lost everything

Just off the bike path behind the Salvation Army on Pitman Street on the East Side of Providence there was a homeless encampment not far from the water, near the train tracks. The site is also not too far from a nearby elder care facility. There, until recently and mostly hidden behind trees and brush, was a small community of unhoused people living in tents. The police visited the site and in conversation with those living there, told them that they were not going to be evicted anytime soon and that they were safe to stay there.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Disney suspends filming of movie in this Massachusetts town

Disney has delayed the production of a Halloween-themed movie in a Massachusetts town, officials announced Friday. The town of Norwood was informed Thursday that the filming of the Disney Halloween-themed movie, which was scheduled to take place in the community in August, has been suspended at this time, according to General Manager Tony Mazzucco.
NORWOOD, MA
(VIDEO) Viva Fall River Looking for Tourists to Take 5 off 195, Visit Pop-Up Shop

Viva Fall River is using state tourism funds to let visitors know that Fall River has a lot to offer as a stop before they head to Cape Cod. Viva Fall River Director Patti Rego says an average of 5.4 million cars pass through Fall River over the Braga Bridge each July and August and the Take 5 off 195 campaign looks to make the city a rest stop for visitors to explore the city’s history, food and attractions.
FALL RIVER, MA
Local funeral director honored

MATTAPOISETT — Patrick T. Saunders of the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals in New Bedford and Mattapoisett is one of 20 funeral service professionals selected as a member of 2022-2023 class of the National Funeral Directors Association’s National Emerging Leaders Program. The selected participants will develop leadership skills that...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
2022 North Providence Summer Concert Series

MAYOR LOMBARDI ALONG, WITH THE NORTH PROVIDENCE RECREATION DEPARTMENT WOULD LIKE TO ANNOUNCE AND INVITE RESIDENTS TO ATTEND MUSICAL PERFORMANCES AT THE MEEHAN AMPHITHEATRE LOCATED IN NOTTE PARK. BEGINNING MONDAY JULY 25TH THE BAND CLASSIC BLEND WILL BE PERFORMING FROM 6:00 PM-8:00 PM.ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES INCLUDE THE BAND TIMELESS APPEARING AUGUST...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Dartmouth’s Big Value Outlet Closing For Good

DARTMOUTH — It's the end of an era, as Big Value Outlet — a store that has been a Dartmouth landmark and community fixture for decades — will be closing its doors for good. Big Value President David Tatelbaum said in a release Monday that he and...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Blessing of the Animals is paws-itive success

MATTAPOISETT – The Blessing of the Animals started with a bark. Reverend Dr. Rich Wolf was present on Saturday, July 9, at 10 a.m. to deliver blessings to beloved animals on the lawn of the Mattapoisett Congregational Church. All well-behaved pets were welcome, but there were only dogs in...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Composer debuts work to benefit Ukraine

MARION — When music teacher and Marion resident Ronald Wisner composed Four Winds, a maritime-themed work in four parts, he hoped to introduce his creation at a fund-raiser to support the local community. But as the world turned, he decided to change the concert’s beneficiary to a community thousands...
MARION, MA
