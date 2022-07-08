ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, Democrat-Run Cities Seek to Ban Permits for New Gas Stations

By Nik Rajkovic
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ftzni_0gYjtFqS00
Photo : Bloomberg via Getty Images

The city of Los Angeles could soon become the largest municipality to ban permits for new gas stations to make way for all-electric construction.

Los Angeles is not alone. Petaluma, California already banned new gas station permits, and others are following suit.

"Their grid collapses every summer. It's like clockwork. And yet they're going to say we're going to stop natural gas hookups and we're going to stop the internal combustible engine," says H. Sterling Burnett, the Heartland Institute's director of the Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy.

"So, in a grid that already can't satisfy the needs they have now, they're going to add more demand."

He says this is why people are fleeing Democratic-run states like California.

"Rich guys that live in California, they're not going to be affected by this or the other energy policies. They can always buy energy no matter the price. They can always heat and cool their homes. They can always water their lawns. It's the poor and middle-class that can't fight these policies and can't afford these costs," says Burnett.

"They say they're liberal. Liberals used to be the party of the middle-class and the poor. Not anymore. Now they're for elite big tech giants. Big tech giants' concerns is climate change. So, screw the poor."

Burnett says Austin officials may try a similar ban, but he thinks Texas is too entrenched with Big Oil.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Data: Higher Gun Ownership Does Not Lead to More Murders

FBI data from 2019 shows that in states with higher percentages of households with at least one gun, crimes are not higher than in states with strict gun laws. The data compiled by Fox News Digital shows that "Delaware, where roughly 34% of households have at least one gun, had a gun murder rate of about four people per 100,000 residents. That rate is higher than the top five states with the highest percentage of households with firearms, except for Alaska."
CHICAGO, IL
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy