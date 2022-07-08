Los Angeles, Democrat-Run Cities Seek to Ban Permits for New Gas Stations

Photo : Bloomberg via Getty Images

The city of Los Angeles could soon become the largest municipality to ban permits for new gas stations to make way for all-electric construction.

Los Angeles is not alone. Petaluma, California already banned new gas station permits, and others are following suit.

"Their grid collapses every summer. It's like clockwork. And yet they're going to say we're going to stop natural gas hookups and we're going to stop the internal combustible engine," says H. Sterling Burnett, the Heartland Institute's director of the Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy.

"So, in a grid that already can't satisfy the needs they have now, they're going to add more demand."

He says this is why people are fleeing Democratic-run states like California.

"Rich guys that live in California, they're not going to be affected by this or the other energy policies. They can always buy energy no matter the price. They can always heat and cool their homes. They can always water their lawns. It's the poor and middle-class that can't fight these policies and can't afford these costs," says Burnett.

"They say they're liberal. Liberals used to be the party of the middle-class and the poor. Not anymore. Now they're for elite big tech giants. Big tech giants' concerns is climate change. So, screw the poor."

Burnett says Austin officials may try a similar ban, but he thinks Texas is too entrenched with Big Oil.