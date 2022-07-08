American Rebel Raises $13M Via Equity Offering

Dogecoin DOGE/USD was heading toward another 5% decline on Monday after closing Sunday’s 24-hour trading session down 3.1%. The crypto may be suffering a delayed reaction to news Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO and Dogecoin bull Elon Musk reneged on his deal to purchase Twitter, Inc TWTR for $44 billion. The deal looked bullish for Dogecoin, as many believed the crypto’s utility could be boosted if Dogecoin was added as a payment method on the microblogging website.

STOCKS ・ 34 MINUTES AGO