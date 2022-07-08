Government Overreach Fueling Support for TEXIT Vote

Photo : Getty Images

Many conservatives are praising recent supreme court rulings in the battle against government overreach.

Texas Nationalist Movement President Daniel Miller says government overreach is just one of the reasons why 66 percent of Texas voters and nearly 90 percent of state GOP delegates support a popular vote to withdraw from the union.

"When you put gas in your car. When you go to the grocery store. When your employer has to cut hours or you have to cut through too much red tape to start your own business," he says.

"It's about a terminally and fundamentally broken federal system that dumps 180,000 pages of federal laws, rules and regulations on Texas and hits us with swarms of two-and-a-half million unelected bureaucrats. The government overreach is definitely a motivator, but it is not the end of the story."

He says this past Supreme Court session offered a glimmer of hope moving forward.

"There's absolutely no doubt that concept of federalism gave a bit of a spark of life where we saw power, to a certain degree, returned back the states," says Miller.

"But we're just one Supreme Court decision away from having that federalism stripped away."