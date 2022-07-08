ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple Teased First-Ever iPhone Using Clownfish Wallpaper But Never Included It: Now, It Might Be Finally Here

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCcFS_0gYjt1ZX00

Some Apple Inc AAPL users are reporting that the iconic clownfish wallpaper seen during the release of the first-ever iPhone has made a comeback in its latest iOS16 beta release.

What Happened: Self-described tech geek Jack Roberts said on Twitter, first reported by The Verge, that wallpaper featuring the clownfish with a background of green anemone was present in iOS 16 Beta 3.

Apple-focused journalist Mark Gurman pointed out that it was the wallpaper Steve Jobs used when the original iPhone was announced 15 years ago, but never made it on any shipped device.

Why It Matters: There is no clarity whether the clownfish wallpaper would make its way into the final release of the upcoming iOS16, noted The Verge.

The wallpaper has been enhanced with a higher resolution and comes with a swipe-up parallax animation, according to the report.

Clownfish are not the only creatures making a comeback as Apple dives into nostalgia.

The Tim Cook-led company recently brought back “Clarus the Dogcow” bitmap as part of its upcoming macOS Ventura desktop operating system. The Dogcow, an amalgamation of a cow and a dog, helps users gauge the orientation of a page.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 2.4% higher at $146.35 on Thursday in the regular session and fell 0.3% in extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: Apple via Wayback Machine

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
Benzinga

69-Year-Old Putin Is Having A Baby Girl, But He's Not Happy About It: Report

In the midst of the war in Ukraine, Russian President Valdimir Putin’s girlfriend, former champion Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, is reportedly pregnant. What Happened: The New York Post is reporting that Kabaeva is expecting a baby girl. Which would be the fifth rumored child for the pair, as previous reports say they already have two boys and twin girls.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
TechRadar

Your beloved Gmail inbox is about to change, whether you like it or not

Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to a much wider pool of users. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, a large group of account holders (excluding Google Workspace Essentials customers) will be moved over automatically.
INTERNET
ZDNet

How to clear the cache on your iPhone (and why you should)

How many tabs are open on your mobile browser right now? According to eMarketer, adults spend an average of four hours on mobile internet every day. That's four hours of your phone accessing, retrieving and saving cache and cookies. What is cache?. Cache is the temporary storage of some data;...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Shares#Wallpaper#Smart Phone#Ios#Apple Inc Aapl#Clownfish
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is No Longer a $200 Billion Man

Recession fears affect almost everyone. Even the richest man in the world, who has just left the most select club on the planet. Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, remains the richest man in the world, but his fortune has fallen sharply. Since June 13, Musk, who was the only person in the world to possess an estimated fortune above $200 billion, has returned below this bar.
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

8 Types of Android Apps You Should Delete From Your Phone

There aren't many things as convenient as downloading apps on your phone. No matter your needs, there's probably an app available for it on the Google Play Store. However, this convenience is also the very thing that can end up making your phone slow and laggy. Over the years, your...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
57K+
Followers
146K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy