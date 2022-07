“Take what you need. Leave what you can.” This is a well-known mantra adopted by churches when they begin their blessing boxes. Members of Bethany Lutheran Church of Gibsonia took the mantra to heart when they established their blessing box in November. Alyce Jacob and other congregation members took on the project to ensure that every community member would have access to food and other essential items.

GIBSONIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO