Royal Oak officials are set to meet Friday on an upcoming program to put several hundred new trees in neighborhoods. “We’ll be meeting with staff to determine the best way to decide where the trees will go,” said Aaron Filipski, director of the city’s Department of Public Services, which will oversee the plantings of 500 new trees. “We want to do an aggressive tree planting program this fall.”

ROYAL OAK, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO