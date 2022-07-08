Authorities identify Orange man shot, killed Thursday night

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Department of Public Safety has released the name of a Jefferson County Deputy who was run over and killed as he mowed his lawn. James Lee, 71, of Hamshire, was at his home on Burrell-Wingate Road, four miles east of State Highway 124, when the DPS says a driver traveling at an unsafe speed while coming around a curve, veered off the road at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday and into a ditch and struck Deputy Lee, who was on a Zero Turn lawnmower. Deputy Lee died at the scene.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO