Orange, TX

Authorities identify Orange man shot, killed Thursday night

By Orange Leader
Orange Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Orange man was shot and killed late Thursday night, authorities said. UPDATE: Suspect information released. Orange Police Department officers were alerted to a gunshot victim, and...

www.orangeleader.com

Orange Leader

Bridge City crash leads to death

Bridge City police are investigating a Sunday crash that left one man dead. Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Wayne Mooney said his agency assisted with traffic but is not handling the case. The crash happened on FM 1442. Bridge City Police told Orange Newsmedia on Monday morning that authorities are working...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
City
Orange, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Orange, TX
Crime & Safety
fox4beaumont.com

Officers investigate fatal crash in Bridge City

Police in Bridge City are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on West Roundbunch Road. Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney says his deputies were first on the scene and stayed until Bridge City Police arrived. The motorcycle driver was killed in a collision with a vehicle.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Orange Leader

Area sheriff’s office deputy killed, manslaughter arrest made

An area man is behind bar, charged with manslaughter after an off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was killed while cutting his grass. Michael David Miller, 38, of Beaumont is charged with intoxication manslaughter and unlawfully caring a weapon. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified Saturday at 8:12 p.m....
#Orange Man#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Southeast Texas#Violent Crime#Orange Police Department#Acadian Ambulance
KFDM-TV

BREAKING: Driver hits and kills Jefferson County deputy while he was mowing his lawn

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Department of Public Safety has released the name of a Jefferson County Deputy who was run over and killed as he mowed his lawn. James Lee, 71, of Hamshire, was at his home on Burrell-Wingate Road, four miles east of State Highway 124, when the DPS says a driver traveling at an unsafe speed while coming around a curve, veered off the road at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday and into a ditch and struck Deputy Lee, who was on a Zero Turn lawnmower. Deputy Lee died at the scene.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPUTY KILLED IN FREAK CRASH

Saturday evening just after 8 pm a Jefferson County Deputy was mowing his yard in the Fannett Community not far from Winnie. An SUV traveling at a high rate of speed lost control, left the roadway, and struck the deputy. Jefferson County has not yet released his name as they are trying to notify the extended family. The driver was transported to the hospital in stable condition. DPS is investigating the crash. The driver of the vehicle has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

Orange Police: Teenager arrested following fatal Thursday shooting

Orange Police arrested a suspect in the fatal Thursday night shooting of a local man. Det. Sgt. Nick Medina said the City of Orange Detective Division arrested a 16-year-old male. Because the suspect is listed as a juvenile, his name was not made public. The suspect is charged with manslaughter,...
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFDM-TV

Shooting death investigation underway in Orange

ORANGE — The Orange Police Department arrested a 16-year-old juvenile in connection with a shooting death investigation in Orange early Friday morning. OPD transported the juvenile to a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. On Thursday at 10:40 p.m., OPD responded to a call at a home...
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - July 9, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 9, 2022. Albert James Ceasar, 56, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders. Kimberly Ann Romero, 43, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Drug paraphernalia; Tail lamps. David Andrew Melancon, 39, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Possession...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

BPD: Missing teenage girl found and investigation continues

BEAUMONT — New developments in the case of a teenage girl reported missing earlier this week. Beaumont Police say they've located 15-year-old Abbie Segien. She was reported missing earlier this week when police said she may be with a man. Officers were checking the area near Plant Road and...
BEAUMONT, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles Woman Arrested for Theft From Sulphur Business Where She Worked

Lake Charles Woman Arrested for Theft From Sulphur Business Where She Worked. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on July 8, 2022, that on July 6, deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a business on South Huntington Street in Sulphur, Louisiana, in reference to an internal theft. During the initial investigation, the complainant informed deputies that one of the employees, Ashley E. Bourgeois, 35, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, had used a company credit card for personal purposes. Bourgeois stole over $9,000 since December 2021, according to the preliminary investigation.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Employee terminated for stealing thousands from Sulphur business, deputies say

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is charged with theft after reportedly using a company credit card for personal use for several months, authorities say. Ashley E. Bourgeois, 35, was employed at a business on S. Huntington Street in Sulphur, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent. A representative with the business reported to deputies on July 6 that Bourgeois had been making personal purchases with the company card.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

