Legislator Drucker Honors New Eagle Scout Mark C. Kimoto

The Original Umberto’s of New Hyde Park Family Restaurant opened in 1965 by Umberto Corteo, his brother Joe, and eventually his brother Carlo. The small pizzeria has grown into a two-story full-service café, four-star dining room and a world-class banquet facility, now including an outdoor, tented patio. The family-run business has also opened locations in Bellmore, Lake Grove, Massapequa and Manhasset. At the very least, if you cannot decide from the dozens of appetizingly delicious menu items, try either a Sicilian slice (rated best Sicilian pie in New York) or a Grandma slice (once featured on the Food Network).
