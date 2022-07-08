Legislator Drucker Honors New Eagle Scout Mark C. Kimoto

Welcome Home to this wonderful oversized five bedroom, two bath Colonial Home! This Cozy, Well-Kept House welcomes you to a warm living room w/beautiful brick fireplace, Kitchen that flows to a large dining room area, first floor master bedroom w/walk-in closet, and separate laundry room area. Make your way upstairs to find a full bath and four very large bedrooms. Outdoors you will find a fully fenced yard, enclosed above ground oil tank and a spacious two car driveway. The roof is new, and the oil burner has been updated. This wonderful home has been lovingly cared for by the same owners for more than a half century. Move in and make this wonderful house your new home!

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO