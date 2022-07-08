ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Legislator Drucker Honors New Eagle Scout Mark C. Kimoto

By Chris Boyle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D - Plainview) recently congratulated Syosset Troop 170 member Mark C. Kimoto during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor held at the Makom NY Center in the...

