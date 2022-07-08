515 N Harlem Avenue #302

PARKING INCLUDED! Cable/Internet/Cooking Gas/Heat included. Don't sleep on this location! West Loop is just 6 blocks West and River North is 4 blocks North. Live between the West Loop and River North for a fraction of the price and twice the amount of comfort and convenience. Take a short walk to all the local West Loop hot spots like Avec, Green Street Meats, and SOHO house. Or, after you finish up at Parlor Pizza stop by the Whole Foods or Mariano's grocery store to grab lunch for tomorrow. This location is dog and owner friendly with the Riverwalk pathway where you can stop at Tiny Tapp Cafe, City Winery, and Chicago Brewhouse for a beverage and some appetizers. If West Loop and The Riverwalk aren't enough, you have all that River North has to offer with The Merchandise Mart for business and everything on Hubbard St like Hubbard Inn, Henrys, and Joy District for your nightlife entertainment needs. Get all your shopping done downtown with a quick walk to Block 37 where there is everything, and I mean everything you need. Boutique stores, designer brands, AMC Dine-In Theater, and across the street swing by Macy's or pop into your local downtown Target for anything else that you may have missed. This unit hosts expansive windows with custom shades, hardwood floors freshly resurfaced and refinished, the master bath fully renovated with brand new tile work, glass shower door, vanity with quartz countertop, mirror, and lighting, along with the newer carpet in the bedrooms. Both bedrooms are fully enclosed for ample privacy. Extremely high ceilings and an open floorplan with spacious living and dining areas open to the kitchen which features 42" maple cabinets, brand new backsplash, newer stainless appliances, granite countertops, and a large island perfect for entertaining. In-unit W/D, balcony, and fireplace make this home from great to amazing. Full amenity building with 24hr door staff, fitness center, roof deck, business center, bike room, and cleaners on-site. Located 2 mins from the orange/brown line and just 5 mins to the blue line, red, and green lines.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO