ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

515 N Harlem Avenue #302

bhhschicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove right into this elegant condo with space, style and location. This ideally located elevator building was built in 2005. Over 1400 sq ft in this floor plan which begins with a large foyer and...

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
bhhschicago.com

1334 Fair Oaks Avenue

Beautiful well-maintained ranch home, attached two-car garage, sky light/s, two full baths, clear pine six panel doors, glamorous stone wood-burning fireplace. Convenient location near the lake, parks schools, hospitals, shopping, and easy access to RT 14 and 176.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
bhhschicago.com

240 Westmoreland Drive

Absolutely Striking Stone & Brick 5BR/6.1BA Col. On Quiet Cul-de-Sac. Imported Hand-Carved Wood, Plaster Moldings & Fine Detailing Adorn This Home. 2 Story Foyer, Gourmet Kit, Island,Bkfst Bar,Hwd Flrs And Bathroom In All BR's, 2nd Flr Laundry. Master Bath, Sep Shower, WP Tub. 2 FP's, Immense Bmt With 3 Huge Spaces And 6th BR. Giant Deck For Entertaining Overlooking Roemer Park. Nice Value-Great Area. Welcome Home!
WILMETTE, IL
bhhschicago.com

2260 Abbeywood Drive #F

Great 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit in Lisle, the condo is very clean and well maintained! This 3rd-floor condo features a large kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets, a dining area, and living room with access to the balcony. Two large bedrooms with the master having its own private bath. Interior freshly painted, wood laminate floor. In-unit laundry closet with a stackable washer and dryer. Easy access to Burlington train station, I-355, restaurants, shopping, etc. No pets! Available 09/01/2022.
LISLE, IL
bhhschicago.com

13125 Western Avenue #2F

Large bedroom, Freshly painted and brand newer carpet in living room. Close to nice shopping districts. hot water is included in the rent. Perfect for a single person who goes to work every day and likes to wind down in their own home after work, in peace and quiet. Off-street parking. No Dogs.
BLUE ISLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Space#Housing List#Real Estate
bhhschicago.com

857 North Avenue

Welcome home! This home is move-in ready! Come on in, and walk into a spacious living room/dining room area accentuated by today's modern warm colors, recessed LED lighting and luxury vinyl flooring! There are two spacious bedrooms on the main floor and one of the bedrooms has a hidden nook, which is perfect for additional storage or as a play area for kids! This home features many windows for that crisp, natural sunlight exposure coupled with ample closet space. Further, enjoy a beautifully designed bathroom with its tasteful tilework and new vanity. And wait until you see the kitchen: it is inviting and - stunning! The kitchen features white, shaker-style cabinets with stainless steel appliances and a pretty granite counter-top piece as well as a breakfast bar overhang for additional seating! Then head to a sprawling basement, which is ideal for relaxing or entertaining family and friends. It is a full basement with additional rooms that can be used for storage ,or even an extra bedroom. This home is located in an area surrounded by many conveniences: excellent primary and secondary schools, shopping, 294 N/S, the Kennedy, Rosemont Outlet, O'Hare Airport and so much more! Show and sell. A true 10! PLEASE ALSO NOTE ALL THE NEW FEATURES TO THIS HOME: new roof, new garage door, new garage siding, new asphalt driveway, new electrical breaker, new flooring throughout the house, new bathroom, added mudroom, new doors throughout, newly partitioned basement walls, new smoke and CO2 detectors, new A/C and all with new interior drain tile system! UTILITIES AND MAINTENANCE: The tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, water as well as snow and lawn maintenance. REQUIREMENTS: A 680+ FICO or higher is required along with documented income and assets; all persons over the age of 18 must apply. No pets. No smoking. No vaping. No evictions. We run a full criminal, credit and income check on all applicants.
DES PLAINES, IL
bhhschicago.com

411 W Golf Road

Wonderful and sunny updated home featuring: 3 good sized bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath, brand new tear-off roof, newer stainless steel appliances, newer hardwood floors, hot water heater, lighting fixtures, sump pump with back up battery. Family room has newer sliders to the relaxing fenced backyard with brick-paved patio. Enjoy the fireplace on cold nights with newly installed chimney liners. Other upgrades include new screened gutters and 4' wide downspouts. Adjacent to 2 car garage is the laundry/ mud room with large pantry and a powder room. Check out the full finished sub-basement for workouts, family fun times and home office. Sought after school district - Libertyville high school and just 1/2 mile drive to vibrant Milwaukee avenue's many conveniences!
GOLF, IL
bhhschicago.com

208 W Washington Street #610

PARKING INCLUDED! Cable/Internet/Cooking Gas/Heat included. Don't sleep on this location! West Loop is just 6 blocks West and River North is 4 blocks North. Live between the West Loop and River North for a fraction of the price and twice the amount of comfort and convenience. Take a short walk to all the local West Loop hot spots like Avec, Green Street Meats, and SOHO house. Or, after you finish up at Parlor Pizza stop by the Whole Foods or Mariano's grocery store to grab lunch for tomorrow. This location is dog and owner friendly with the Riverwalk pathway where you can stop at Tiny Tapp Cafe, City Winery, and Chicago Brewhouse for a beverage and some appetizers. If West Loop and The Riverwalk aren't enough, you have all that River North has to offer with The Merchandise Mart for business and everything on Hubbard St like Hubbard Inn, Henrys, and Joy District for your nightlife entertainment needs. Get all your shopping done downtown with a quick walk to Block 37 where there is everything, and I mean everything you need. Boutique stores, designer brands, AMC Dine-In Theater, and across the street swing by Macy's or pop into your local downtown Target for anything else that you may have missed. This unit hosts expansive windows with custom shades, hardwood floors freshly resurfaced and refinished, the master bath fully renovated with brand new tile work, glass shower door, vanity with quartz countertop, mirror, and lighting, along with the newer carpet in the bedrooms. Both bedrooms are fully enclosed for ample privacy. Extremely high ceilings and an open floorplan with spacious living and dining areas open to the kitchen which features 42" maple cabinets, brand new backsplash, newer stainless appliances, granite countertops, and a large island perfect for entertaining. In-unit W/D, balcony, and fireplace make this home from great to amazing. Full amenity building with 24hr door staff, fitness center, roof deck, business center, bike room, and cleaners on-site. Located 2 mins from the orange/brown line and just 5 mins to the blue line, red, and green lines.
CHICAGO, IL
Red Tricycle Chicago

8 Airbnb Rentals for Chicago Families with Epic Pools

No need to book family vacations to far-away destinations this summer, because this is the time of year we live for as Chicagoans. The temps are perfection, the activities are aplenty and the landscape is gorgeous. If you’d like an escape from your own four walls, turn to Airbnb. From high-rises in Chicago to mini road trips to farmhouses with chickens, you can snag an Airbnb rental that features a pool and fun family-focused amenities.
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

VIDEO: THE LINE FOR THE TASTE FESTIVAL IN CHICAGO IS GETTING ABSURD...

The Taste of Chicago is the world's largest food festival, held for five days in July in Chicago, Illinois in Grant Park. The event is also the largest festival in Chicago. Non-food-related events include live music on multiple stages, including the Petrillo Music Shell, pavilions, and performances. However, the main events are clearly food-related...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago giving away 5,000 bikes to eligible residents — how to apply

CHICAGO - In an effort to make riding a bicycle more safe and affordable, the city of Chicago is giving away thousands of bikes to eligible residents. The bike distribution program will give away 5,000 bikes — including safety and maintenance equipment — over the next four years to residents who qualify by age and income.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Boys, ages 14 and 17, carjacked Lincoln Park woman at gunpoint, police say

Two boys, ages 14 and 17, are charged with carjacking a Lincoln Park woman at gunpoint in the garage behind her home on Sunday morning. The teens have been identified as the offenders who walked into the woman’s garage in the 2200 block of North Orchard and demanded control of her car at gunpoint around 11:15 a.m., according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

First round of $500 monthly payments distributed to Chicago residents

CHICAGO - Chicago's monthly cash assistance program got underway Monday with the first $500 monthly payments going out to low-income households who faced financial hardship during the pandemic. The cash payments are funded through the $31.5 million Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, which gives 5,000 Chicago households $500 cash payments every...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy