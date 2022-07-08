Lotto America to Launch Third Weekly Drawing on Monday Nights

JOHNSTON, Iowa – Lotto America® is giving players a new day to play for cash prizes and a multi-million dollar jackpot! On July 18, 2022 , Lotto America will launch a new Monday drawing, which will expand the weekly lineup of Lotto America drawings to three nights a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

The Monday night drawing will not change Lotto America’s $1 ticket price, game odds or set cash prizes. Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 52 and one Star Ball number from 1 to 10. The All Star Bonus® add-on feature will also be available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

“Players have let us know that they like more chances to get into the game, especially when the jackpot gets on a roll,” said Adam Prock, Lotto America Product Group Chair and Minnesota Lottery Executive Director. “We’ve already seen Powerball® successfully add a Monday drawing in addition to its Wednesday and Saturday drawings, and a Lotto America drawing on Monday will further complement the draw game schedule that our players have grown accustomed to.”

Lotto America’s first Monday drawing will be held on July 18, 2022, after the scheduled Powerball drawing. Lotto America lotteries anticipate adding the Monday drawing will result in larger, faster-growing jackpots. The group also expects to see an increase in the number of cash prizes and jackpots awarded on an annual basis.

Launched in 2017, Lotto America is available for purchase in 13 U.S. lottery jurisdictions: Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Tickets are $1 per play. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday after 11 p.m. EST at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Beginning July 18, 2022, Lotto America will offer a third weekly drawing on Monday nights. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 25.9 million. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 9.63.

