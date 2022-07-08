ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CONNECTICUT FORECAST: Morning - July 8, 2022

fox61.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Rachel Piscitelli has the Friday...

www.fox61.com

NECN

Heat, Humidity Intensifies Ahead of Severe Storm Potential Tuesday

After an amazing weekend with low humidity and comfortable temperatures, it’s time to get back to the reality that is July! Southwesterly winds will increase this afternoon, ushering in more humidity and much warmer temperatures. Much of the region will see plenty of sunshine, with the exception of northern...
MAINE STATE
Live 95.9

Connecticut State Troopers Clock Speedsters At 109 MPH and 94 MPH

Just how fast is too fast? 84 MPH? How about 94 MPH? Generally, I for the most part try to stay within 5 or 6 MPH over the posted speed limit. That seems acceptable to me. However, when the speed limit is posted at 65 MPH and I'm cruising along at say 71 MPH... should any car really be streaking past me in a white-hot flash? Probably not. But how many times have you seen someone do just that? We all probably say the same thing under our breath, or maybe out loud... "there's never a cop around when you need one." Well, that's not actually true. They are around... and catching speeders.
LITCHFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

These CT parks have closed to new vehicles Sunday

People have hit many of Connecticut’s state parks and recreation areas to take advantage of sunny skies and temperatures in the high 70s. But the temperate July weather and the ensuing crowds also mean several parks have been closed to new vehicles as parking lots reach their capacity Sunday, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, which tracks park closures on its Twitter page.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: New Bradley Airport Improvements

It's a plan that's been years in the making - the ribbon has been cut on the new Bradley Airport Transportation Center. But what does it mean for air travel and Connecticut taxpayers? Are there even more improvements to come in the future?. NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck spoke with Connecticut...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Town ordinances would fine people for intentionally feeding bears: DEEP

CANTON, Conn — Officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) are encouraging towns to pass ordinances that would prohibit the intentional feeding of bears. The department worked on proposals in the past with the state legislature but they ultimately did not go through. Bear sightings happen...
CANTON, CT
WTNH

Nyberg: America’s first hydro-powered distillery coming to Conn.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is soon to be home to America’s first hydro-powered distillery. The one-of-a-kind libation library will be located in East Hartford at the Hochman River Falls in the Burnside Village. Tonight News 8 met with Tomas Nenortas, the founder of Moxi on the Rocks. Nenortas developed the concept for […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Greenwich ranked 6th Safest Town in Connecticut

In a recent update to SafeWise, Greenwich has become the sixth safest city in Connecticut. Greenwich’s First Selectman Fred Camillo credited the cooperation with Chief of Police James J. Heavey over the past two-and-a-half years to increase safety for the honor and plans to “move up five more notches” in the future.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 61

Weekend happenings across Connecticut July 8-10

HARTFORD, Conn. — Summer is in full swing, with a variety of festivals taking over Connecticut this weekend. Here are just some of the events happening across the state over the next few days. Sailfest is back for a three-day festival. Find amusement rides, entertainment, a tall ship, and...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Thousands of Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha in downtown Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Muslims worldwide this week are celebrating Eid al-Adha, an Islamic religious festival. In Connecticut, thousands gathered at the XL Center in Downtown Hartford Saturday morning to celebrate with communal prayer. “Eid al-Adha is the second biggest holiday in the Muslim calendar. On the 10th day of...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Lamont orders flags to half-staff in honor of Sandy Hook fire chief

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont directed the U.S. and state flags lowered to half staff on Monday in honor of Sandy Hook Fire Chief William Halstead, who died after responding to a call Friday. Halstead, 73, joined the Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. on his 16th birthday in 1965 and became […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

White racist literature found across CT

There is word of a spread of racist messages across the state. They were everywhere says one Berlin woman. Papers blowing across the roads and and swirling around in backyards along with the leaves. And not just in Berlin -- but a total of 15 Connecticut towns. If you picked...
BERLIN, CT
WTNH

Most unique Airbnbs in Connecticut

(WTNH) – If you’re planning your summer vacation, or even a vacation later in the year, renting a home could be your best option. Locals are renting their homes on Airbnb, and they could be cheaper than hotels in some circumstances. If you’re coming to Connecticut for a...

