Rockville, MD

FOX 5 Zip Trip Rockville: 5 Must Stops!

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKVILLE, Md. - This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to ROCKVILLE! Whether it’s for work, for play or for life – Rockville’s vibrant residents, neighborhoods and businesses make it one of the nation’s best cities - all just outside Washington, D.C.!. If you...

www.fox5dc.com

Pizza Marketplace

Pupatella opens 6th location in Fairfax, Virginia

Pupatella has opened its sixth unit, located in Fairfax, Virginia. The restaurant is situated in the retail and entertainment district of Mosaic, according to a press release. This latest opening is the first in a string of developments for the brand, which includes another opening in West Springfield, Virginia, later this month. A new lease has also bee signed in Chantilly, Virginia.
FAIRFAX, VA
point2homes.com

11815 MILBERN DR, Potomac, Montgomery County, MD, 20854

PREMIER OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY, JULY 10TH, 2-5PM. PLEASE MAKE SURE YOU STOP BY! First time ever on the market! Opportunity to live in Regency Estates on a quiet street! Met the neighbors and they are excited to welcome you! Spacious Split-Colonial style home with 3.5 levels. Classic floor plans from the mid-60s. House sits on a large level lot with some mature trees & bushes. The home is well-cared for by the original owner, but will sell in "as-is" condition. Close to schools, public transportation, Cabin John Park, I-270, the forever famous Montgomery Mall, Park Potomac shopping and the newly renovated, upscale Cabin John Shopping Center.
POTOMAC, MD
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County slow to react to Bethesda church attacks

Montgomery County government initially kept quiet about the first two arson and vandalism attacks at Bethesda churches early Saturday, and County leaders have been slow to react to the third yesterday morning. County officials made no public announcement of several fires being set at North Bethesda United Methodist Church, and of the cemetery being vandalized at the Wildwood Baptist Church next door Saturday until late the next morning, about 10 hours after a third attack at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church. Arson and property damage at St. Jane's was significant enough that Sunday Masses had to be relocated to a gymnasium.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theburn.com

Meet the brothers behind an Ashburn restaurant and gas station empire

It’s a name nearly every Ashburn resident will recognize immediately — Rubino. As in Rubino’s Pizzeria, the popular restaurant with two locations in Ashburn — in Ashburn Village and in the Broadlands. But the pizza joints are just scratching the surface of the small but growing...
ASHBURN, VA
Daily Voice

50 Maryland Families On Rent Strike

Nearly 50 families have gone on rent strike this week at a Maryland apartment complex. The tenants of Westgate at Laurel say they won't be paying rent for the month of August in an effort to get the property owners, Schweb Partners LLC, who took over in 2020, to address issues that they say have been dismissed, WJLA reports.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Antojitos Salvadoreños Isabel Coming to Former Einstein Bagel Bros Location in Montgomery Village

Antojitos Salvadoreños Isabel is coming to 19114 Montgomery Village Ave, the former Einstein Bagel Bros location in the Montgomery Village Shopping Center. We first reported that a new Salvadoran restaurant would be coming to the Village in May. Construction on the interior of the restaurant is ongoing and a representative tells us they hope to open by October. The restaurant will serve popular Salvadorian dishes like pupusas, tamales, and yuca con chicharron, as well as traditional Salvadorian cuisine such as pastelitos. La Poteria, which sells Colombian street food and coffee, is located next door.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
Washingtonian.com

7 Summer Day Trips That Are an Easy Drive From DC

Travel is at the top of many summer bucket lists, and in the Washington region, you don’t have to go far to find something new to do or learn. We asked local experts and hobbyists to share favorite spots for exploring their passion within a three-hour drive of the city. From birding to biking to breweries, here are seven fun day trips.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

2 New Amtrak Round Trips Start Monday Between Virginia and DC

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington, D.C. and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The additions will bring the number of state-funded round trips from the nation's capital to eight, The Washington Post reported Saturday. “We’re adding more options for people at the right time,” said Michael...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Millions of gallons of rainwater fell across parts of the DMV

WASHINGTON — The D.C. Metro area got clobbered as nearly five inches of rain fell across the region early Saturday morning. The range of rainfall totals is wide. While some areas got close to five inches of rain, some towns received an inch of rain or less. Numerous neighborhoods flooded as heavy rain poured across the region.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Officials Investigate Vandalism, Fires At Maryland Churches

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Investigations are underway into several weekend incidents of apparent arson and vandalism at churches in Maryland, authorities said. Montgomery County authorities said the incidents took place at three churches of different denominations a short distance away from each other in Bethesda, TV station WJLA reported. Overnight Sunday, a blaze was apparently set at St. Jane Frances De Chantal Parish, forcing worshippers to attend mass at an alternate location Sunday morning, news outlets reported. Dozens of firefighters responded to an alarm at the church around 2 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue...
BETHESDA, MD
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
nypressnews.com

Seven postal workers robbed in D.C. area over two days

A total of seven D.C. area postal workers have been robbed in the past week after another mail carrier was victimized on Thursday. This time it was in Bethesda when an armed suspect robbed a postal worker at gunpoint and stole a master key, according to WRC-TV, NBC’s Washington, D.C. station.
BETHESDA, MD
themadent.com

African American Youth Initiative Students Travel to Washington D.C.

A group of 60 high school students that are members of the African American Youth Initiative (AAYI) from southeast Wisconsin, traveled to Washington D.C. last week. Nominated by their schools, these students visited our nation’s capital to gain knowledge and perspective of Black history, culture and experiences outside the classroom.
WISCONSIN STATE
Washingtonian.com

Our Favorite Places for Breakfast and Brunch Around Georgetown

Our Washingtonian Recommends lists bring you the best places to eat, drink, and be entertained—all selected by Washingtonian editors. One of DC’s most famous neighborhoods is a prime place to breakfast or brunch before hitting the shops, waterfront, or the National Mall. Inexpensive to Moderate. 1422 Wisconsin Ave.,...
GEORGETOWN, DC
365traveler.com

15 FUN DAY TRIPS FROM DC YOU’VE GOT TO EXPERIENCE

Although there are plenty of things to do in Washington DC, it’s also great to make time to explore some of the surrounding areas. There are lots of great places located just a short drive away from our nation’s capital. From Gettysburg to Shenandoah National Park, you’ll find...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washingtonian.com

DC’s First Modern Distillery Is Closing

DC’s first modern distillery, the makers of Green Hat Gin, will close on Saturday, July 16. The distillery, bar, and gin garden in Ivy City announced its impending shutter on Twitter. Massive spirit company MPG, which acquired Green Hat just before the pandemic hit in March 2020, will keep gin production going at its distillery in Atchison, Kansas. The company says bottles will still be available nationally.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

2 dead in Montgomery Co. car crash

Montgomery County Police said that two people have been killed and another injured in a severe two-vehicle crash in Glenmont, Maryland, on Sunday. The crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. near the intersections of Georgia Avenue and May Street near Rippling Brook Drive. Officials tell WTOP that two adults in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County

PARKVILLE, MD—The 2022 We Back Blue ride is rolling through Baltimore County on Sunday. This year’s ride begins on Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk and ends at McAvoy’s in Parkville. We Back Blue is a grassroots law enforcement advocacy organization that hosts events, rallies in support, and provides support to law enforcement officers. The event features live music, tolling of the … Continue reading "2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County" The post 2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mommypoppins.com

Peach Picking Near DC: 10 Great Pick-Your-Own Farms

It's summertime and the pickin' is easy—peach picking, that is! July and August are the months to go peach picking near DC because the fruit is ripe and ready to be enjoyed. Many farms in Virginia and Maryland also offer other fruits in the summer like berries, nectarines, plums, and more. Throw in some fun extras like petting zoos, playgrounds, and jumping pillows and you've got the perfect summer day at the farm for the whole family.
VIRGINIA STATE

