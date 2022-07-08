FOX 5 Zip Trip Rockville: 5 Must Stops!

PREMIER OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY, JULY 10TH, 2-5PM. PLEASE MAKE SURE YOU STOP BY! First time ever on the market! Opportunity to live in Regency Estates on a quiet street! Met the neighbors and they are excited to welcome you! Spacious Split-Colonial style home with 3.5 levels. Classic floor plans from the mid-60s. House sits on a large level lot with some mature trees & bushes. The home is well-cared for by the original owner, but will sell in "as-is" condition. Close to schools, public transportation, Cabin John Park, I-270, the forever famous Montgomery Mall, Park Potomac shopping and the newly renovated, upscale Cabin John Shopping Center.
